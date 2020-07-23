'Halo Infinite' Trailer Sparks Spirited Response From Xbox Fans on Social Media

A brand new Halo Infinite trailer debuted on Thursday, and it has sparked a spirited response from Xbox fans on social media. A gameplay video premiered on YouTube and gave gamers a decent glimpse of what to expect from the new game. At this time, there is no official launch date for Halo Infinite, but it is currently scheduled to be released at the time as the new Xbox Series X, this holiday season.

An official synopsis of the game reads: "When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself." The footage that we got a look at is very epic, and fans agree. Many of them are praising the clip and expressing how eager they are to finally get to play the game. Scroll down to see what fans are saying on Twitter.