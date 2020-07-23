'Halo Infinite' Trailer Sparks Spirited Response From Xbox Fans on Social Media
A brand new Halo Infinite trailer debuted on Thursday, and it has sparked a spirited response from Xbox fans on social media. A gameplay video premiered on YouTube and gave gamers a decent glimpse of what to expect from the new game. At this time, there is no official launch date for Halo Infinite, but it is currently scheduled to be released at the time as the new Xbox Series X, this holiday season.
An official synopsis of the game reads: "When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself." The footage that we got a look at is very epic, and fans agree. Many of them are praising the clip and expressing how eager they are to finally get to play the game. Scroll down to see what fans are saying on Twitter.
Campaign evolves this holiday. Hear more from @tefferlee on what's next for the Master Chief. #HaloInfinite
🌐: https://t.co/QJ25d5Quix pic.twitter.com/v1B1TEIJ6f— Halo (@Halo) July 23, 2020
4K screenshots of Halo Infinite. pic.twitter.com/G8I83Vb0FC— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 23, 2020
Digging the way halo infinite looks pic.twitter.com/z0UqE1QEeC— 🇵🇷Geo #BlackLivesMatter (@BombosMedallion) July 23, 2020
In previous Halo games, the Catch skull would make enemies throw grenades like it's going out of style.
In Halo Infinite, Brutes can now throw Grunts at you. Legendary is about to get very interesting! #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/0F5w9cD1FX— Alex 🦉| Haruspis (@haruspis) July 23, 2020
You cannot deny that 343 got it absolutely spot on with the art style #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/Abr5cUgiuv— Harry Channon (@Wonderboyo) July 23, 2020
Looks beautiful, easily better than anything on PlayStation.— Elliot (@CommodoreMudkip) July 23, 2020
I really hope we get flighting for infinite. The community would love to help out.— Mikemic productions (@Mikemicthewolf) July 23, 2020
I loved the gameplay it looks too good and it's a good facelift in its gameplay. The only thing I could criticize is a little the textures of some things and the models of the brutes, I think it needs just a little more detail it seems not finished, I just ask for a little more— Hassel Adame (@HasselAdame) July 23, 2020
Halo Infinite is already more fun than Halo 5 from meme potential alone.
I STAN INDIFFERENT BRUTE 🙏 pic.twitter.com/O9cxoQhNxk— Chris Ray Gun 🇵🇷 (@ChrisRGun) July 23, 2020
Man, #HaloInfinite may not be the graphical powerhouse we were hoping it to be, but it looks so fucking fun. pic.twitter.com/tuXNBWcc1o— Andy Blanchard (@AndyTheBlanch) July 23, 2020
There really is nothing that says 'Halo' more than the Master Chief looking out over a vast Forerunner worldscape before launching an entire Warthog over it :') #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/Pq9pnftoY0— Alex 🦉| Haruspis (@haruspis) July 23, 2020
This was weird to see but then it grew on me.— The coolest Dad 🚼 (@AyeDadee) July 23, 2020
Master chief with a grappling hook! #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/FrnL7sQZEg
#HaloInfinite gameplay looks dope, as does the art style. Way more evocative of earlier Halo games. I think I prefer thrust to grappling hook, but we'll see how it plays... the test will be if it can be used in creative ways. Paying no mind to the people whining about "graphics" pic.twitter.com/Nj6qfxL5JO— Sean Finnegan (@shotbyfinnegan) July 23, 2020
now that I've had more time to ingest #HaloInfinite in 4K, I 100% stand by my statement during the IGN show, this game is taking the franchise in the right direction.
Halo is honoring its past while pushing the IP forward
I'll have a lot more to say soon but so far kudos @Halo— Parris (@vicious696) July 23, 2020
My take: Halo Infinite graphics look good to me. It’s an open world in 60fps. Halo has always looked like plastic toys. We loved it back then. Halo was never known for busy texture work until 4 and 5. Otherwise it’s a timeless look.— Genecast (@GenePark) July 23, 2020