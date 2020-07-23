'Halo Infinite' Trailer Released

Xbox/Getty Images fans have cause for celebration today, as a new trailer has just been released for Halo Infinite. The campaign gameplay premiere sees the return of the Master Chief, "when humanity's fate hangs in the balance to confront the most ruthless foe he's ever faced – the Banished." The Xbox Series X launch title was first announced in 2018, but this is the first significant footage that's been made available to the public so far.

In the nearly nine minute clip, Halo fans get a taste of the new game's flow and schematic layout. There's also some really great surprises, like a grappling hook tool that lets players pull items, or creatures, closer. As most probably assumed, the visuals are incredible, and the depth of the in-game world looks beautiful. An official synopsis of the game from Xbox and Microsoft reads: "When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself."

While the new footage certainly give cause for celebration, back in March 343 Industries alluded to the reality that the coronavirus pandemic could potentially delay the release of the game. "We're removing all the obstacles in our path and tracking well, but need to be mindful of our current limitations and understand that the coronavirus situation may get worse before it gets better," 343 said in the post. "Rest assured that every single one of us is doing everything in our power to continue developing and delivering quality Halo experiences while we adjust to this new way of life."

The company's statement continued, "Both 343 and Microsoft's leadership teams have been providing constant updates with how the COVID-19 situation is progressing, how our projects are progressing, and recommendations on how best to stay safe during these unprecedented times." 343 added, "Please remember that this is bigger than games and bigger than Halo. Practice social distancing whenever possible ... wash your hands, and do your best to keep it clean. We're all in this together." At this time, the launch of the Xbox Series X is not expected to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, though it is possible that Halo Infinite — as well as the Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC — could be.