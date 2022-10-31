Hallmark Channel Movies Are Getting a Streaming Home

The Hallmark Channel is making its move over to the streaming realm. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hallmark Channel programming is heading to Peacock. The publication reported that this is a part of a wide-ranging deal between the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform and Hallmark Media.

This deal has been billed as a "first of its kind" arrangement. As a part of the deal, there will be streaming simulcasts of Hallmark's linear channels. Additionally, there will be a library of on-demand and next-day content headed to Peacock. While the exact terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, fans can rest assured that Hallmark's plethora of Christmas and holiday content will be featured on the streaming service. Aside from the Hallmark Channel itself, there will also be content by way of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. Hallmark fans will be able to begin streaming all of their favorite content on Peacock come Nov. 2.

Both Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and direct-to-consumer at NBCUniversal, and Wonya Lucas, president & CEO of Hallmark Media, issued statements about this news. Campbell's statement read, "As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with. Through this groundbreaking partnership, we're giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands." As for Lucas, the CEO shared, "We're proud to enter this partnership with Peacock and bring our widely beloved Hallmark content to their subscribers. The opportunity to provide our devoted fanbase access to all three of Hallmark's linear networks will allow our audience to continue to grow and connect in meaningful ways."

This news comes amid the start of Hallmark's holiday slate of programming. As PEOPLE noted, there are 40 new Christmas movies coming to the Hallmark Channel. A number of well-known personalities will appear in the films including Jodie Sweetin, Jonathan Bennett, and Tamera Mowry-Housley. Of course, this now means that viewers can watch all of these movies on the Peacock app starting on Nov. 2. Prior to this new streaming arrangement, Hallmark fans could only watch the network's programming on the Hallmark Movies Now app, which cost $5.99 per month. At the moment, Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month and Peacock Premium Plus will set you back $9.99 a month.