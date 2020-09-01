Tamera Mowry-Housley Reveals She's Planning to Film Another Hallmark Christmas Movie (Exclusive)

✖

In recent years, Hallmark movies have made their mark on the world of film and television as their fan base continues to grow. With the holidays right around the corner, and tailing off a tumultuous year with the coronavirus pandemic, fans are looking forward to Hallmark Christmas movies. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Tamera Mowry-Housley revealed she's planning on appearing in yet another Christmas film on the popular network.

"It's called the Christmas Carnival," Mowry-Housley revealed exclusively in our PopCulture @ Home series. "What I love about Hallmark is they actually give me the reins to produce, to think of ideas — and I love to produce and to be able to act in your own movie that you're producing and do it on Hallmark where it pretty much fits you like a glove. You know, it is, it's a dream."

She continued to say she anticipates shooting it soon, adding, "It's gonna be interesting shooting in the whole quarantine situation, but there will be a Christmas movie this, you know, this Christmas. So I'm excited about that." The actress teased, "This one is a little magical, too! I kind of, I go back in time [...] it's like Back to the Future-esque a little bit."

While this has been a tough year in regard to the pandemic, the 42-year-old is doing everything she can to keep her spirits up. "I'd rather laugh than cry, right?" she joked. While she says she considers herself a "positive person," it's been a tough year for her family personally after losing a dear family friend, actress Naya Rivera, earlier this year.

"The good thing is, we are here for each other. We are all about supporting each other," Mowry-Housley said. "You have to allow yourself to mourn and people mourn differently. People have different timelines and we have known Naya's family for years. Naya has been a part of the Mowry family for years, and we're still there for each other."

One way she is bringing new light into the homes of many is by partnering with Lucky Charms cereal for their Just Magical Marshmallows. "You always feel, like, gleeful and blissful like a child when you eat Lucky Charms — I partnered with Lucky Charms to help celebrate their launch of the Lucky Charms Just Magical Marshmallows." This is the first time the company has sold a limited edition item in stores, so now consumers have the opportunity to bring a little magic into their homes each day. "I think nowadays, what's going on, we all just need a little magic."

