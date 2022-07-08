Hallmark Channel Christmas in July 2022: See the Full Lineup and Fans' Excitement

Summer is in full swing but there are some holiday fanatics who are counting down to Christmas. For the Christmas crazies that are looking to get into the holiday spirit a little early, Hallmark's Christmas in July programming is underway. The network is popular for its Countdown to Christmas lineup that typically begins right after Halloween with all original Christmas movies playing 24/7. A few years ago, they started Christmas in July, typically playing fan favorites and adding a few new originals. This year, there are three new films on rotation. Holiday family and love sappy movies are in their glory.

My Grown-Up Christmas List Starring Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry. Taylor is a journalist who shares a special bond with Luke, who is in the military. Their bond grows stronger between them over the course of Christmases over the years that they spend together and apart. The movie premieres on Saturday, July 9 8/7c.

Campfire Christmas Starring Tori Anderson, Corbin Bleu, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman. Peyton and her closest friends get a second chance at romance thanks to her parents hosting a holiday-themed reunion before selling their family-owned summer camp. The film premieres Saturday, July 16 8/7c.

Even the unusual suspects are tuning in Me Last Year: Christmas in July is a thing? Hallmark be doing too much!

Me Last Year: Christmas in July is a thing? Hallmark be doing too much!

Me This Year: Let me go ahead and set that recording for Campfire Christmas so I don't miss Tori... pic.twitter.com/f1ewKudSmn — Whistler's Army (Sunshine Protector Era) (@whistlersarmy) July 7, 2022 There are some who loathe the typical cheesy holiday flick. But even those who roll their eyes are grabbing a cup of hot chocolate and a blanket to enjoy the films on their couch.

Christmas in Toyland Starring Vanessa Lengies and Jesse Hutch, a toy store data analyst makes it his mission to save hundreds of jobs right before Christmas. The movie premieres Saturday, July 23 8/7c.

An early Christmas present Christmas in July on hallmark always warms my souls 🤍 — 2012 💔😇✝️ (@missInRuga) July 7, 2022 It's hard to not smile when watching the plots unfold in a holiday movie on Hallmark. Even though most of the plots are the same, it's still worth watching.