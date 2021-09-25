Halle Berry Drops Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Bruised’ During Netflix TUDUM

Halle Berry just dropped a behind-the-scenes look at her new movie Bruised. During the inaugural TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, the 55-year-old actress shared some exclusive information on in which she stars and directs. The film was released at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and will stream on Netflix on Nov. 24.

“Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace,” the synopsis reads. “Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after the fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Berry talked about how she wasn’t originally supposed to be starring in or directing Bruised. “They gave me the script and I loved the story, but it was written for a twenty-something Irish Catholic white woman,” Berry revealed. “I couldn’t get it out of my mind, so I thought, is it possible that this could be reimagined for someone like me? Because I think I have a take on it that could actually work — making it about a middle-aged Black woman, someone fighting for a last chance rather than another chance. When you’re young we all get chances, they’re a dime a dozen.

“But when you’re at a certain stage in life it becomes something more impactful and meaningful, right? So about six months later when [Blake Lively] decided in her own time that it wasn’t for her, I went to the producer, Basil Iwanyk, who I’d just done John Wick 3 with and gave him my pitch. And he said, ‘Great, we love that idea. Now go find a director.’”

Berry is one of the many stars featured in Netflix’s inaugural TUDUM event. Bruised is one of the many Netflix movies and TV shows featured in the event, which is streaming on YouTube. Bruised will be Berry’s first movie since John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which was released in 2019.