'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Takes on Iconic Actor in Latest Role

✖

Grey's Anatomy star Justin Chambers has a new role. The actor was cast as the legendary Marlon Brando in the upcoming Paramount+ limited series about the making of The Godfather. Although Brando looked much older in The Godfather, he was only 48 when the film was released in 1972, so the 50-year-old Chambers could easily pull off playing the iconic star.

The Offer is based on producer Al Ruddy's experience making the film, with Miles Teller starring as Ruddy. Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) was cast as director Francis Ford Coppola and Patrick Gallo (The Irishman) will star as author Mario Puzo. Matthew Goode (The Crown) is playing Paramount chief Robert Evans, while Colin Hanks will star as Gulf & Western executive Barry Lapidus. Giovanni Ribisi will star as mobster Joe Colombo. Chambers' casting in The Offer was first reported by Deadline.

The series will run 10 episodes and is written by Nikki Toscano and Michael Toklin, with Toscana as showrunner. Teller, Leslie Greif, Toscano, and Toklin are executive producers. Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) signed on to direct multiple episodes. The series was originally set to star Armie Hammer as Ruddy, but he was replaced by Teller. Hammer is facing sexual assault allegations, which he has denied.

Chambers starred as Dr. Alex Karev on Grey's Anatomy. He starred in over 350 episodes before making his final appearance in the Season 16 episode "Leave a Light On," which aired in March 2020. Chambers' exit was abrupt, forcing the Grey's Anatomy writers to quickly wrap up his story in the episode.

"There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," he told Deadline in late 2019. "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time." The Offer is Chambers' first major role since leaving Grey's Anatomy.

Brando starred in several hit movies throughout the 1950s, including A Streetcar Named Desire, The Wild One, On The Waterfront, and Guys and Dolls. He struggled throughout the 1960s though, meaning he had to do a screen test when Coppola wanted to cast him as Don Vito Corleone in The Godfather. The role earned Brando his second Oscar for Best Actor. Brando declined to accept the Oscar in person, and instead asked Native American actress Sacheen Littlefeather to accept in his place to highlight Hollywood's negative portrayal of Native Americans and the Wounded Knee standoff. Brando died in 2004 at age 80.