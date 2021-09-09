‘Gossip Girl’ Fate for Season 2 Revealed

Gossip Girl fans have been eager to learn the fate of the HBO max revival series, and now we know whether or not it will return for Season 2. Deadline has revealed that the streaming service is bringing the hit series back for another season. The news comes ahead of the debut of Gossip Girl Season 1 Part 2, which lands on the streamer in Nov. [Please Note: spoilers ahead for Gossip Girl.]

HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot is a sequel to the original CW series and was created by Joshua Safran, who worked on the original show as a writer and executive producer. The revival series has also even featured former Gossip Girl actress Yin Chang, who played Nelly Yuki, and made reference to Michelle Trachtenberg’s Georgina Sparks. The new show made a big change fro the original, however, dropping the curtain in its premiere episode and revealing the identity of the mysterious Gossip Girl blogger. In the original series Penn Badgely’s character, Dan Humphrey, turned out to be the elusive Gossip Girl. In the new series, Gossip Girl is Constance Billard private school teacher Kate Keller (played by Tavi Gevinson), who takes up the torch after a fellow teacher is fired over a student’s lies.

“Coming up with the idea of knowing who Gossip Girl was from the top — and having it be a teacher — was the thing that excited me the most, because it’s doing the show in a new way instead of just retreading,” Safran told The Daily Beast of why they made the switch. Gossip Girl was created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who had a very firm “no classroom” rule with the original series, maintaining that the teacher-student dynamic be kept out of the storyline. However, the pair was fully on board for the new idea: having Gossip Girl be a teacher trolling students. Safran explained that it was actually HBO and WarnerMedia executives that needed convincing this new direction would work.

“When you hear ‘teachers’ you think older, more stodgy, more matronly,” Safran said, “all these things that are actually unrealistic to teachers.” He then clarified that “in reality, private school teachers’ median age is 31.” The new Gossip Girl being a millennial teacher adds an element of tension that fans may find partially relatable.

“I’m Gen X and I’m sure it came out in the fabric of me being older than I was during the first Gossip Girl,” Safran shared. “When I first watched My So-Called Life, I so very clearly identified with Angela and all the kids, but when I found myself watching it on TV years later, I found myself identifying more with the parents. Weirdly, I can actually identify more with the parents of the first Gossip Girl than I did at the time, so this was a way to bring myself into it.”