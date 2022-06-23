'Goodfellas' Coming to Netflix Month After Ray Liotta's Death

The movie that solidified Ray Liotta as a bonafide legend is coming to Netflix. The streaming giant revealed that the 1990 American biographical crime film Goodfellas will become available on July 1. The movie is a film adaptation of the 1985 nonfiction book Wiseguy by Pileggi. It also stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco, and Paul Sorvino, as it t narrates the rise and fall of mob associate Henry Hill and his friends and family from 1955 to 1980. It's lauded as one of the greatest films of all time and was critically acclaimed, still played in rotation on cable television today. Goodfellas was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, with Pesci winning for Best Supporting Actor. Liotta's performance also received praise.

In a 1990 interview with the Today Show, Liotta spoke about why he wanted to star in the mob film. "I read the book and I heard they were going to make it into a movie, I didn't know they were going to and was fascinated by the book. And then to have Martin Scorsese directing it, what actor wouldn't want it? Plus, the part is just so full and juicy. There's just so much. It spans 30 years. And just about every emotion you can think of, Henry went through," he said.

On May 27, his rep confirmed that the actor passed away at the age of 67. He reportedly died in his sleep while staying in the Dominican Republic on location to film Dangerous Waters. No foul play is suspected and an autopsy is pending.

At the time of his death, he was on a career comeback. His recent roles included The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story, and No Sudden Move. He finished the Elizabeth Banks-directed Cocaine Bear and was due to star in the Working Title film The Substance alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. Recast decisions for the latter have not been confirmed as of yet.

The actor was also set to executive produce the A&E docuseries Five Families. The project is about the rise and fall of the New York's mafia's Genovese, Gambino, Bonnano, Colombo, and Lucchese families. Since his passing, AppleTV+ has released the trailer for Liotta's last TV role in Black Bird.