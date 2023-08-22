'Good Burger 2' Teaser Trailer Released

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchel are together again for a highly anticipated film. On Monday, Paramout+ and Nickelodeon Studios released a teaser trailer for Good Burger 2 which stars Thompson as Dexter and Mitchell as Ed. The teaser shows Ed hitting Dexter with the burger mobile before heading out on an adventure. Good Burger 2 is set to premiere on Paramount+ this fall.

Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Studios announced the film in April. Thompson and Mitchell are producers on the film and was written by Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert who also serve as executive producers. Phill Traill is the director of Good Burger 2.

Along with Thompson and Mitchell, Good Burger 2 stars Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, Kamaia Fairburn, Alex R. Hibbert, Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth Hinkler, and Anabel Graetz. The movie will also feature original Good Burger cast members, including Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg, and Carmen Electra. Good Burger 2 is the sequel to Good Burger which was released in theatres in 1997. The film grossed $23.7 million at the box office on a budget of $8.5 million.

In December, PopCulture.com spoke to Mitchell about Good Burger 2. "It's moving forward. It was important to us that the story is good," Mitchell said. "We know that we have fans that really hold Good Burger 1 dear to their hearts, and so we wanted to make sure that we didn't mess it up by doing part two. So the script is in good shape and that's why we decided to have the table read. It's really, really good. It's moving forward. It's definitely happening. So I'm excited about it."

Good Burger is based on the comedy sketch of the same name on the Nickelodeon series All That. The first Good Burger film was directed by Brian Robins who oversaw the sequel in his role as President and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, and Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family, Paramount+.

Thompson and Mitchell are considered one of the best comedy duos of the 20th century. Along with starring in two Good Burger movies and All That, Thompson and Mitchell starred in a sitcom on Nickelodeon called Kenan & Kel which ran from 1996 to 2000. Last year, Thompson and Mitchell reunited on Saturday Night Live for a Kenan & Kel sketch.