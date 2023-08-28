'God. Family. Football.' Show Coming to Freevee in September

A new football docuseries is coming to Amazon Freevee. The streaming service recently announced that God. Family. Football. will premiere on Friday, Sept. 1. The show will follow a former pro football player, legendary high school football coach and pastor Denny Duron, who comes out of a 30-year retirement from head coaching to lead the football program he founded at Evangel Christian Academy back to being a national power. All six episodes of the series will be available on Sept. 1.

God. Family. Football. takes place during the 2022 high school football season in Louisiana. Evangel is a team that has won 14 state championships in the last 20 years but the team struggled in 2021, finishing with a 3-8 record and losing in the first round of the playoffs. Duron returns to the school to help the team get back on track and help the kids be leaders on and off the field. Denver Broncos quarterback and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson is an executive producer of God. Family. Football., and he explained why he wanted to be part of the show.

"What drew me to this project and inspired me to help tell God. Family. Football.'s story of teamwork, hard work, and discipline was coach Duron's faith-first approach to the game," he said. As the leader of Evangel Christian Academy, one of the top football programs in the country, coach Duron not only preaches but exemplifies what it means to be a winner on and off the field, and it is an honor to be able to share his lessons and legacy."

Duron, 71, began the football program at Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was the head coach for six years and offensive coordinator for 14. Along with being the head coach, Duron serves as the Chancellor of Evangel Christian Academy and is a senior pastor at the Shreveport Community Church.

Duron played college football at Lousiana Tech and led the Bulldogs to two Divison II National Championships as the starting quarterback in 1972 and 1973. He was named Southland Conference Most Valuable Offensive Player in 1973 and was selected to the All-Southland Conference First Team twice. Duron went on to play in the World Football League, spending two seasons with the Birmingham Americans. He then signed with the NFL's Washington Commanders in 1976.