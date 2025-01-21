Lauren Graham has a new show coming out. The Gilmore Girls star will be leading a new series on Tubi called The Z-Suite, releasing on Feb. 6. According to Bustle, the workplace comedy centers on “two advertising executives who are ousted from their agency and replaced by a younger team.” Superstore alum Nico Santos and Madison Shamoun also star in the series, which is created by Katie O’Brien.

Per the trailer, Graham’s Monica Marks and Santos’ Doug Garcia are introduced as a dynamic duo who wind up trying to start their own agency as Shamoun’s Kriska tries to bring a fresh new Gen Z perspective to the agency they once worked at. “The Z-Suite is making fun of and appreciating both generations, but there is a lot for them to clash over,” Graham shared.

“[Monica] is extremely successful, she is well known in her field, she has had to fight her way to the top, and she is very proud of the work she has come,” she explained. “In the first episode of the show, she makes a pretty big cancelable mistake, and she is canceled and replaced. The show follows her attempt to get back to where she thinks she belongs.”

The Z-Suite marks Graham’s first television role since starring in Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers from 2021 to 2022. Before that, she starred on NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist for its first season from 2020 to 2021 until she had to leave for The Mighty Ducks. Of course, the actress is best known for her role as Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls for all seven seasons from 2000 to 2007. She reprised the role in 2016 for Netflix’s miniseries revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Tubi, a free ad-supported streaming service, launched in 2014 and was bought by Fox Corporation in 2020. The platform provides thousands of titles in its content library, between movies, shows, and documentaries, as well as many originals. It was recently reported that for Super Bowl LIX, the big game will be streaming for free on Tubi, along with a pregame show and red carpet hosted by Olivia Culpo. For a limited time, past Super Bowls, halftime shows, and other NFL programming will be made available to get fans ready for the game, airing on Sunday, Feb. 9 on Fox, Tubi, Fox Deportes, Telemundo, and NFL digital platforms.