'Gears of War' Movie and TV Show in the Works at Netflix

Netflix is reportedly adapting the Gears of War video game series into a streaming franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, game developer The Coalition has entertained a long and competitive process to sell the adaptation rights to this series. On Monday, Netflix was finally able to announce that it made the winning bid.

Netflix reportedly intends to create a live-action Gears of War movie, possibly followed by an animated TV series. So far, there are no writers, filmmakers or actors attached to the project, Gears of War was first released in 2006 and was one of the biggest titles on the Xbox 360 console in its day. To date it has sold over 40 million copies counting all of its games – six main-line titles and several spinoffs.

Gears of War was released 16 years ago today and to mark the occasion, Netflix has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the @GearsofWar video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series — with the potential for more stories to follow! pic.twitter.com/3zInFSnUu4 — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2022

Gears of War is a third-person shooter set in a science fiction future where mankind has colonized other planets. The first trilogy of games was set on a planet called Sera where human society had all but collapsed. Its survivors were in opne warfare against a race of subterranean reptilian hominds known as "The Locus Horde." Later, humanity and the Locust Horde teamed up to fight against mutant reptilians known as The Lambent.

Like other sci-fi video game franchises, Gears of War has seen its lore deepen in other forms of media since its creation. Starting in 2008, Karin Travis wrote a series of novels expanding the storylines of the games and adding new world-building elements. More recent books were written by Jason M. Hough and Michael A. Stackpole.

Meanwhile, DC Comics began publishing Gears of War comic books under its Wildstorm imprint in 2009. These were generally separate from the storylines of the games, and have continued to come out periodically over the years even though Wildstorm is now defunct.

As for the big screen, that was one of the first undertakings after the video game's initial success. New Line Cinema purchased the rights to make a Gears of War movie in 2007, but the project stalled after a few promising press releases. Updates came sporadically in the years that followed as the rights were passed between production companies.

Hopefully, Netflix can live up to fans' expectations, and the long-held hope that this project would come to fruition. Gears of War games are available on the Xbox 360 and the Xbox One, as well as PC. There is no production schedule in place for Netflix's movie just yet.