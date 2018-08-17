‘Game of Thrones’ Star Nathalie Emmanuel Promises ‘Mind-Blowing’ Finale

Game of Thrones fans should be preparing themselves for a “mind-blowing” series finale.

Popular HBO series Game of Thrones is nearing its end, and while fans are wondering who will survive and which character will take the Iron Throne, series star Nathalie Emmanuel promises that the series finale will not leave fans disappointed.

“I feel like people will have their mind blown when they watch the final one,” Emmanuel teased when talking to the Hindustan Times.

Although details for the upcoming season have been kept under wraps, Emmanuel, who has portrayed Daenerys Targaryen’s right hand woman Missandei since season 3, teased that the stakes will be getting “higher and higher” in season 8 as the Night King and his army of wights ascends upon Westeros and the claim to the Iron Throne remains sought.

“I think what we can expect from the final season of GoT is just a real push. Like in the last couple of seasons, we have seen the pace of the show increase with the stakes getting higher and higher,” Emmanuel said. “There are so many storylines that have to come to conclusion. We have to play them out, so the pace of the show is continuing on that sense.”

Among the storylines that have yet to be resolved are the storylines of multiple characters, including Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, who are both in the run for the Iron Throne, the sotry of the Stark family, and even Missandei’s story. According to Emanuel, season 8 will give fans closure.

“There are so many characters and stories that haven’t found their conclusion. So, this season is going to be incredibly satisfying for people. It is going to be incredibly exciting and heartbreaking,” Emmanuel said. “All of the things that you expect from Game of Thrones, but at the same time since it is the last one, the emotions will be so much more intense. I am very excited for people to see it. We have been working so hard on it. The production is finished now.”

While the series has officially wrapped production, Emmanuel joined several castmates in bidding Game of Thrones goodbye, the actress taking to Instagram to bid Belfast and the series farewell.

“When you see the sunrise over Belfast with the people who, over the last 6 years, have become family…in a city that now feels like home. A new day marks new beginnings. Ain’t that the truth….Love you all you crazy kids,” she wrote.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones is set to premiere during the first half of 2019, though a specific date has not yet been announced.