‘Game of Thrones’ Showrunners Promise Fans a Full-Length Trailer for Final Season

Winter is coming, and so is a full-length Game of Thrones Season 8 trailer.

With only three months to go before the popular HBO series debuts its eighth and final season, fans have only been given a few seconds of new footage to tide them over. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, writer-producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss promised that, while they would love to issue in the new season without one, a trailer is approaching just as fast as the Night King is ascending upon Westeros.

“[David Lynch] was saying he wished there were no trailers,” Benioff told the outlet of the trailer’s timing. “And it’s true, you could just go into a movie and see something completely fresh.”

“I wish there were no trailers. I just want somebody to say, ‘Trust me, go see this,’” Weiss said. “We won’t though. Because then we went and saw Ready Player One with our kids and they played the Westworld trailer and it looked great. And we’re like, ‘Ah, we should do that.’”

Although neither Benoiff nor Weiss gave an exact timing for the Season 8 trailer, Entertainment Weekly predicts that a full length trailer will come shortly before the season’s premiere and will be followed by a second trailer, containing just a bit of extra footage, the week before the debut.

Game of Thrones‘ six-episode eighth season wrapped production in late August after having kicked off in 2017, and while months have passed since the actors left the set, the final season has been shrouded in secrecy thanks to self-destructing scripts and high-tech “drone killers” to prevent aerial spying.

That hasn’t prevented a few details from leaking, including the promise that the final season will boast a high death count as the war between the living and the undead army led by the Night King finally comes to fruition.

Fans were treated to the first new footage of the season during an ensemble preview of HBO’s upcoming shows for the 2019 season back in August. The video showed three seconds of new footage, including Jon Snow and Sansa Stark’s reunion as well as Jaime Lannister dodging an axe thrown by Gendry.

Just months later, a brief teaser showed Sansa meeting Daenerys Targaryen for the first time, promising Daenerys that “Winterfell is yours.” That trailer was followed just days later by a 90-second-long teaser announcing the April 14 premiere date and showing Jon, Sansa, and Arya in Winterfell’s underground crypt.

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on Sunday, April 14 on HBO.