‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Official Teaser Released

Game of Thrones has released another official teaser for Season 8.

The latest teaser for the eighth and final season of the HBO series, released on April 2, teases the “aftermath” of the Battle of Winterfell, showing the Stark family home in ruins, blanketed in snow, and devoid of any signs of life.

“Fight for the living,” the official account teased the video, titled “Aftermath”

The 1-minute-long trailer begins with the Stark family flag billowing in the wind before the camera pans out to reveal telltale signs of a battle, including several items that tease the potential unfortunate fates of a number of characters.

As the camera takes vans through the halls of the Stark family home, they get a glimpse of Jaime Lannister’s golden hand lying in a pile of snow, the pin of the Hand, Tyrion Lannister, abandoned in a cell, Arya’s sword Needle piercing armor, and Jon Snow’s sword Longclaw nearly completely buried in snow.

The final season of the series, based on George R.R. Martin’s books of the same name, is already promised to be a deadly one. The premium cable network’s Vice President of Drama, Francesca Orsi, previously stated that many characters in the main cast die off “one by one.”

Many of those deaths will likely come during episode three, which will depict the Battle of Winterfell, during which Jon Snow and his legion of men and women in the North, and those who have traveled there to help, face off against the Night King and his army of white walkers.

First teased in the first official full-length teaser for Season 8, and said to be the “longest consecutive battle sequence ever committed to film,” the battle will feature most of the main cast, including the entirety of the Unsullied, both Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, Arya Stark, Jamie Lannister, who abandoned Cersei to travel North, Gendry, Ser Jorah Mormont, and Brienne of Tarth.

The battle will span the length of a full 60-minutes, as teased by episode runtimes released in March. In total, the six-episode final season will run 410-minutes, roughly the length of two feature films.

The runtimes and their airdates are as follows:

• Episode 1: 54 minutes – April 14th

• Episode 2: 58 minutes – April 21st

• Episode 3: 60 minutes – April 28th

• Episode 4: 78 minutes – May 5th

• Episode 5: 80 minutes – May 12th

• Episode 6: 80 minutes – May 19th

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.