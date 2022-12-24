'Game of Thrones' Star Rose Leslie Just Got Some Disappointing News

Fans of Rose Leslie are in for some bad news as more HBO Max cuts are announced. The actress' short-lived series The Time Traveler's Wife is being removed from HBO Max along with several other HBO and HBO Max originals. According to a press release by Warner Bros. Discovery, all of these shows are being licensed to a third-party company called FAST.

The Time Traveler's Wife was based on a sci-fi romance novel by Audrey Niffenegger, and was adapted into a six-episode HBO series that premiered earlier this year. The show had a few die-hard fans, but the reviews were generally negative and the series was canceled in July. Now, it is one of eight HBO shows leaving the HBO Max streaming catalog in Warner Bros. Discovery's new deal with FAST. However, it's not clear when or even if these shows will be available to stream again, nor where they may be licensed.

Leslie is best known to most fans for her role on Game of Thrones as Ygritte – the wildling woman who falls in love with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) north of the Wall. Leslie and Harington even fell in love in real life and married after filming those sequences together, but Leslie is quickly developing an extensive resume outside of that iconic performance. She also played Gwen Dawson on Downton Abbey and Maia Rindell on The Good Fight, among other roles.

The Time Traveler's Wife also starred Theo James as Leslie's main love interest, with two pairs of younger actors playing their characters at different points in the timeline. The show was developed and written by Steven Moffat and directed by acclaimed Game of Thrones director David Nutter. In general, criticisms of the show seemed frustrated with the source material itself as well as some adaptational choices that were regarded as shortcuts.

The Time Traveler's Wife joins seven other shows in this new FAST licensing deal – The Nevers, Raised by Wolves, FBoy Island, Legendary, Finding Magic Mike, Head of Class and Westworld. Five other shows are leaving the platform but have not been confirmed for the FAST deal yet. They are Gordita Chronicles, Love Life, Made for Live, The Garcias and Minx. There's no telling where these shows may be headed.

While these removes from HBO Max have been devastating to fans and creators alike, The Time Traveler's Wife has one advantage over some of its contemporaries. The show was released on DVD back in October, making it available to watch even if it is not licensed to stream anywhere online. You can find it wherever DVDs are sold.