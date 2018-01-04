HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Will Return for Final Season in 2019

Winter is officially coming in 2019.

In a short release issued on Thursday, HBO announced that the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in 2019 with six episodes. A specific premiere date for the season has not been announced.

The announcement comes as little surprise, as star Sophie Turner having accidentally revealed that the final season wouldn’t air until next year. Fans also expected the long wait for winter and the war beyond The Wall because of the long production period for the show’s eighth season, which began in October and is expected to wrap in August 2018.

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik will direct the final season of the hit fantasy drama, while David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill will write.

HBO is currently in development on a number of prequel series.