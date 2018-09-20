‘Game of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Shows off Epic Dragon Tattoo

The Mother of Dragons is keeping her dragons with her even after the Game of Thrones series finale.

On Wednesday, GoT actress Emilia Clarke, who portrays Daenerys Targaryen in the popular HBO fantasy drama, revealed that she had followed in her co-star’s footsteps and had gotten a tattoo to commemorate her time on the series, which is set to end after the upcoming eighth season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“MOD 4 LYFE!!!!” the actress wrote in the caption, crediting celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo for “ma[king] sure this mamma ain’t NEVER forgetting her babies…,” adding the hashtags “#dontworryionlybrieflypassedout #withfyreandinkbaby #modgothookedupp #couldntbehappierifitried”

In the photo, three tiny dragons can be seen freshly inked onto Clarke’s right wrist, a nod to her character and her three mystical dragons, Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion, the latter of which recently fell victim to the Night King.

The tattoo has been a long time coming for the 31-year-old actress. During an appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan in May, she teased that she was planning on getting inked.

“I’m going to get a dragon right here,” she said according to PEOPLE, gesturing to her wrist before adding, “kind of flying away. So I think that’s cool. A little kind of peace out.”

Clarke, along with her on-screen counterpart, have already peaced out of the show, along with every other cast member, filming for the final series having officially wrapped in July. In June, the actress took to Instagram to officially bid her character and Game of Thrones farewell.

“Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade,” Clarke wrote. “It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing.”

Clarke has been a staple on the series since its inception in 2011, taking on the role of the last living Targaryen in the world of the Seven Kingdoms. With a title to the highly coveted Iron Throne, her character used the help of her dragons to win supporters and eventually cross the sea to Westeros, where her path collided with Jon Snow, who, in a turn of events, has also been revealed to secretly be a Targaryen.

Fans will have to wait to see how Daenerys Targaryen’s story ends until season eight of Game of Thrones premieres sometime in 2019.