'Game of Thrones' Alum Emilia Clarke Joins New Prime Series 'Criminal'

Emilia Clarke has landed a new series. Deadline reports that the Game of Thrones alum has been cast in Prime Video's upcoming series Criminal, based on the graphic novel series by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips. Criminal is described as "an interlocking universe of crime stories."

Clarke is set to play Mallory, "a slick and daring armed robber, as quick with a gun as she is with her wits. Part of a heist crew with Ricky Lawless (Gus Halper), who she's in a passionate Bonnie-and-Clyde-like affair with. Mallory is a woman on the edge, living on the wrong side of the law and hiding secrets that will bring her and her entire crew into the danger zone."

Also starring in Criminal are Luke Evans, Charlie Hunnam, Richard Jenkins, John Hawkes, Adria Arjona, Logan Browning, Kadeem Hardison, Pat Healy, Taylor Sele, Aliyah Camacho, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Michael Xavier, and Dominic Burgess. Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden will direct the first four episodes of the series, which is executive produced by Brubaker and Jordan Harper, who will also serve as showrunners. Phillips, Sarah Carbiener, and Philip Barnett also executive produce alongside Legendary Television. Amazon MGM Studios produces Criminal.

Criminal will mark Clarke's second main TV role since the playing Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO fantasy drama Game of Thrones, which ended in 2019. Last year, she played G'iah in the Marvel and Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Seeing her on another series will be great as she continues to prove that she is more than just Daenerys. As of now, it's unknown when Criminal will premiere, but the wait will be worth it.

The Prime series is not all the Emilia Clarke is working on. The actress has several other projects in development, including the animated film The Twits with Natalie Portman, Margo Martindale, and Johnny Vegas, which is set to release in June 2025. She is staying plenty busy and it will be exciting to see her add Criminal to her resume, which is just continuing to grow. With more cast being announced, it shouldn't be too much longer until a premiere date is announced, but for now, fans will just have to be patient. Just by going off the premise, it sounds like an interesting show that you won't want to miss a single second of.