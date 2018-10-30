‘Fuller House’ Season 4 Secures December Premiere Date on Netflix

Fans of D.J., Stephanie and Kimmy are about to get an early Christmas present, with Netflix officially setting a premiere date for Fuller House season four.

The Netflix original series, renewed for another season in January, will return for its fourth run on Friday, Dec. 14, the announcement made Tuesday via a video featuring cast members that was posted on Fuller House‘s official Twitter account.

Season four of the series will pick up with Danny, Jesse and Rebecca moving back to San Francisco and will follow Kimmy during her pregnancy journey.

Along with series regulars like Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber, the upcoming season will feature a number of special guests, including Maria Canals Barrera as Fernando’s mother, Lee Majors and Lindsay Warner as a paired of retired detectives, and Josh Peck as a father in a daddy-and-me group that Jesse takes Pamela to.

The series finale is also said to feature American Horror Story star Leslie Grossman, who is said to be portraying a doctor at the hospital where Kimmy gives birth.

The series will return for its fourth season following a major behind-the-scenes shakeup that saw creator Jeff Franklin fired as showrunner after allegations of inappropriate behavior. Franklin was said to have been verbally abusive to staffers and allegedly made inappropriate comments in the writers room. After being let go from the series, he claimed that he was “heartbroken” in a message to fans.

“I’m heartbroken to be leaving Fuller House,” Franklin wrote on Instagram at the time of his firing. “Creating and running Full House and Fuller House has been the greatest joy. I wish the cast, my second family for over 30 years, continued success. I’m so proud of all we accomplished together, and beyond grateful to our loyal fans. Adios Tanneritos!”

Steve Baldikoski and Bryan Behar have since stepped in as new executive producers and showrunners.

Although a fourth season certainly seems like a run of good luck for any series, it was recently revealed that Fuller House‘s fate hangs in the balance, with the possibility that the series, originally premiering in 2016, could end following its fourth season.

“No decision has been made about the future of Fuller House; we’re looking forward to the premiere of Season 4 later this year,” a spokesperson told TVLine.

Seasons one through three of Fuller House are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Season four will premiere on Friday, Dec. 14.