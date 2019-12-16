‘Fuller House’ Fans Mourn Cosmo the Dog After His Death Following Surgery Complications

Following the sad news that Fuller House pet Cosmo the dog has passed away after suffering surgery complications, fans are mourning the late canine’s death. A spokesperson for the show announced the terrible news on Monday, explaining, “We’re sad to share that the Fullers’ faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery. There will never be another quite like our boy. We’ll miss him forever.” Ever since the news was shared, fans have been taking to social media to express their sorrow and sympathy for the fallen pup.

Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven. I imagine he’s playing with Comet 😉 right now.

Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed love bug ❤️@fullerhouse pic.twitter.com/xzqULFRF8s — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) December 16, 2019

“Fly high Cosmo!!! I’m sure Comet was waiting on the other side of the rainbow bridge for him when he got to doggy heaven. Rest In Peace sweet boy,” one fan wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Prayers go out to Cosmo family and the Fuller House cast. So sorry it break my heart. Cosmo was such awesome dog actor. I enjoy joy watching sweet lovely dog,” another user commented.

Cosmo the dog from fuller house died so now my day has gone from awful to worse — faith🦋🌻 (@radmaads) December 16, 2019

“Awhhh! I’m soo sorry to hear that, Candace,” someone else said, replying to series star Candace Cameron Bure‘s post about the dog’s passing. “My heart goes out to Cosmo. and you guys! But yes at least he’s in Doggie heaven having fun with Comet! Leaping through those clouds! My heart goes out to Cosmo. and you guys!”

“Oh my gosh I can’t believe he’s gone. I love that show and it will never be the same with The Great Cosmo.. RIP COSMO LOVE YA BUDDY,” one other fan commented.

The rainbow bridge gained a great dog!! Rest easy cosmo!! So much ending and lose at once!! #ripcosmo #FullerHouse pic.twitter.com/N8x6i4hA18 — louisa schmolinsky (@capuchin8) December 16, 2019

“The golden retriever in Fuller House passed away during surgery and I’m f—ing ugly crying over it,” a fifth user said, while one last person tweeted, “What do you mean the doggo from Fuller House passed away aww my heart is broken.”

Photo Credit: Mike Yarish / Netflix