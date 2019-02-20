‘Fuller House’ and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Juan Pablo Di Pace Teases Unusual Pregnancy on Sitcom

The fourth season of Fuller House will center on Kimmy Gibbler’s pregnancy with Stephanie Tanner and Jimmy Gibbler’s child, acting as their surrogate, but Fernando Hernandez-Guerrero-Fernandez-Guerrero also wants a corner of what’s supposed to be a triangle.

Juan Pablo Di Pace, who stars as Kimmy’s (Andrea Barber) ex-husband, told TVLine this weekend that his character is convinced he’s pregnant as much as Kimmy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s not so much that Fernando thinks it’s his child, he thinks it’s his pregnancy,” the former Dancing With The Stars contestant told the site. “Like, he thinks he’s just as pregnant as her — the drama, the swollen body parts, the whole thing. It’s very Fernando.”

Di Pace called Kimmy’s pregnancy “very unusual,” adding that “she goes against everything you think a pregnant woman is going to be. She’s doing cartwheels around the kitchen and eating the spiciest foods. She basically does everything Kimmy would normally do — only now she’s pregnant.”

The new season will also include a visit from Fernando’s mother, played by Maria Canals-Barrera (Wizards of Waverly Place, Cristela). When she was cast in August, TVLine reported that she will arrive in San Francisco, convinced that Kimmy is pregnant with her new grandchild. This story will create a “comedy of errors,” Di Pace said.

“We’ve been talking about having Fernando’s mom on the show for three seasons, and I had so many ideas about what his mother would be like. I’ve always wanted a Sofia Vergara/Jennifer Lopez mother, and they gave her to me,” Di Pace told the site. “She’s also way too young to be my mother. You can tell where Fernando gets his drama from.”

Fuller House is the sequel series to the ’90s classic series Full House starring original cast members Barber, Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner and Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner. John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulier and Bob Saget have also appeared on the show. Stamos is even seen in one of the preview photos Netflix released last month.

Fernando is Di Pace’s breakout role, and he earned even more fans while on Dancing With The Stars this fall. Although he earned eye-popping scores every week, his audience voting results were not enough to save him from elimination last week. Di Pace’s fans were so shocked that some even wanted a recount before this week’s finale.

“Thank you so much for the outrage 🙂 all I’ll say is I’ve had the time of my life DANCING and I’m so glad you guys recognized that! At the end of the day I got to do what I love,” Di Pace tweeted on Nov. 13.

While Di Pace is trying to put on a smile after getting eliminated, Bure said she might stop watching DWTS completely after her co-star was cut.

Fuller House‘s fourth season will be released on Netflix on Dec. 14. The DWTS finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Netflix