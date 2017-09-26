‘Fuller House’ Boss Has ‘Given up’ on the Olsen Twins

Fuller House‘s third season just dropped on Netflix on Friday, but there’s still a pair of familiar faces fans won’t see on the small screen. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who shared the role of Michelle Tanner on Full House, have not made cameos during the series, despite being asked multiple times.

As a result, the show’s creator, Jeff Franklin, told TVLine he’s “given up” on asking the twins to appear on the Netflix show.

“Personally, I’ve given up asking them,” Franklin said. “The door is open, but I’m not going to be calling them anymore to invite them. They just don’t seem interested in coming.”

“It’s been three years of invitations, so they know the door is open,” he added. “It’s up to them to decide if they want to come play or not.”

Many of the Olsens’ Full House cast members have returned to the show either as series regulars or in cameo form, and the twins are the only series regulars from Full House who have not appeared on Fuller House.

The first two seasons of the show addressed Michelle’s absence several times and also broke the fourth wall on multiple occasions to shout out to the twins.

Full House ran from 1987 to 1995.

