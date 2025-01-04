TelevisaUnivision has pulled Spanish-language programming from Fubo, which is the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, according to Business Wire. Per a statement from Fubo, “Thousands of Spanish-speaking consumers across the U.S. have lost access to local news and weather — providing vital information affecting their communities — as a result of TelevisaUnivision pulling their programming from Fubo. This unfortunate development is the result of TelevisaUnivision refusing to offer what we believe to be fair and competitive rates.”

After Variety reached out for a comment, TelevisaUnivision revealed that Fubo was refusing to “pay the market value” of its programming. “We have been working in good faith to reach an agreement with Fubo to avoid this outcome, but they refuse to pay the market value that other distributors have agreed to,” TelevisaUnivision said in a statement. “Fortunately, our channels are broadly distributed across many platforms, ensuring our audience has plenty of options to continue enjoying our programming while we work towards a resolution.”

“Fubo has made considerable efforts and offered compromises to renew our long-standing content agreement for TelevisaUnivision and its affiliated channels,” Fubo continued. “However, TelevisaUnivision presented us with a new contract with restructured terms that would increase prices by 25% for our subscribers. Furthermore, TelevisaUnivision’s unfair bundling and tying practices require Fubo subscribers to buy all of their channels, including the channels they don’t watch.”

“As it is always Fubo’s mission to offer a leading selection of premium sports, news, and entertainment content while also providing value, we cannot accept TelevisaUnivision’s conditions on behalf of our customers or our investors,” Fubo said. “Fubo remains open to negotiating a new content agreement with TelevisaUnivision – but it must be fair and equitable for our subscribers. That includes accessing Spanish-language content in our Latino plan at a cost that is competitive.” This comes after TelevisaUnivision CEO Daniel Alegre announced plans to restructure with layoffs.

While Fubo continues to negotiate with TelevisaUnivision, there are still a lot of Spanish-language networks including beIN Sports Español, Canela, Centroamerica TV, Cine Latino, Cine Sony Television, ESPN Deportes, Estrella, Estrella News, Euronews Espanol, FILMEX, Fox Deportes, Fubo Latino, Gol TV Spanish, Nat Geo Mundo, Noticias Telemundo Ahora, Nuestra Tele, Tastemade en Espanol, Telefe, Telemundo Acción, Todo Cine, Tr3s, TyC Sports and WAPA.