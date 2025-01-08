‘Friday Night Lights’ Alum Taylor Kitsch Weighs in Appearing on Peacock Reboot

A Friday Night Lights reboot is coming to Peacock, and original star Taylor Kitsch is weighing in on a possible appearance. Kitsch starred on the NBC and DirecTV football drama as Panthers fullback/running back Tim Riggins for all five seasons. Still to this day, both FNL and Riggins remain favorites among fans, and while it’s unknown if any original character will appear in the new series, Kitsch admitted on SiriusXM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw that he’s “been asked, and we’ll leave it at that.”

Via Deadline, Kitsch shared that he was asked “to be a part of some kind of reboot.” He continued, “Never say never, but I would come in and do something, maybe for an episode or something, but I don’t wanna go and do the whole thing. I’d go and have fun, but I don’t want to lead an FNL reboot or anything. I love the continuously challenging roles and to keep pushing.”

Pictured: Taylor Kitsch as Tim Riggins, Minka Kelly as Lyla Garrity — Photo by: Van Redin/NBCU Photo Bank

Inspired by the 1990 novel of the same name by H.G. Bissinger, Friday Night Lights centered on a high school football team in a small, close-knit fictional town in West Texas. The new series “will be set following a devastating hurricane, when a rag tag high school football team and their damaged, interim coach make an unlikely bid for a Texas High School State Championship and become a beacon of light for their town.”

Since it’s unclear how fan-favorite characters could come back as it seems like the Dillon Panthers will not be the focus this time around, Kitsch suggested he’d be open to playing a new character or bringing back Tim Riggins, noting, “If you saw me as someone else, you’d be like ‘That’s Riggins.’” Kitsch also figured he could “play an opposing team’s coach or something and be on screen for eight seconds. I would do that.”

While the original cast may not be on board as of yet, the original creative team is. Original showrunner Jason Katims, original director Peter Berg, and producer Brian Grazer will executive produce with Kristen Zolner for Imagine Entertainment. The show is still in early development so it’s more information should be released in the coming months. With Taylor Kitsch interested in returning, it’s quite possible he’s not the only one. Fans will have to wait and see if anyone else, including Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton, is setting their sights on the reboot.