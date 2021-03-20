'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Season 3: What to Know

✖

Season 3 of Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive landed on the streaming service on Friday and sparked excitement among racing fans. The latest slate of episodes provided the opportunity to revisit a unique F1 season and several surprising storylines. Here is everything to know about the show's latest slate of episodes.

The third season of the fan-favorite series highlights the shortened 2020 season. There were new regulations due to COVID-19, one driver that tested positive for the virus, an explosive crash, and an emphasis on social justice issues. The documentary series captured these moments and put them on full display over the span of ten episodes. It also showcased Lewis Hamilton as he made F1 history multiple times.

So... Drive To Survive Season 3 has been out for two hours 🍿 How's everybody doing so far? 🤩#F1 #DriveToSurvive @netflix pic.twitter.com/zBSx83XKd1 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 19, 2021

Before the coronavirus storylines, however, the series first takes viewers to a "normal" time. One episode shows the preseason testing in testing in Barcelona, Spain, as the drivers prepare for the upcoming schedule. However, the story quickly shifts as the sport comes to a halt amid the pandemic, joining several others on hiatus. F1 ultimately resumed with Hamilton claiming his seventh championship, tying Michael Schumacher's record.

Given the star power at Mercedes, there is an obvious emphasis on Hamilton and his teammate, Valtteri Bottas, but other teams highlight the entire season. There are struggles with Ferrari, friendship questions at McLaren, and Daniel Ricciardo leaving Renault for a new team. The Haas team also makes a bold choice to pursue an up-and-coming driver in order to change fortunes amid struggles on the track.

One of the most powerful episodes dives into the Bahrain Grand Prix and the explosive crash featuring Romain Grosjean. The documentary series tells the full story of the French driver's dramatic escape from his VF-20 and the raging inferno. It also reveals how Grosjean viewed the frightening incident. "You almost accept that you are dead," he said in the trailer. "It cannot be the end. I'm the man that walked out of fire."

The third season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive hit Netflix on Friday. All 10 episodes are available on the streaming service, providing fans with the opportunity to binge the entire series and relive the 2020 season. The first two seasons are also available for fans wanting to revisit past seasons.