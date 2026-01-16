Forgotten Hulu Original Jumps to Netflix, Hits No. 3 on the TV Show Chart

Hulu sharing its original content with Netflix continues to pay dividends for both streamers.

The Hulu Original Series 11.22.63, based on Stephen King’s 2011 novel of the same name, has rocketed to the #3 spot on Netflix’s top 10 after being recently added to the service.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the miniseries, James Franco plays an English teacher given the chance to travel back in time and thwart the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy. However, he gets attached to his new life in the 60s and begins to struggle with his mission. Sarah Gadon, George MacKay, Cherry Jones, Chris Cooper and Lucy Fry all star in the series. Daniel Webber also makes an appearance as JFK’s eventual assassin Lee Harvey Oswald.

While the series was well-received by critics, it was barely watched and failed to make any sort of award noise when it released on Hulu in 2016. The show’s re-release on Netflix, however, has breathed new life into 11.22.63 and brought it to an audience that didn’t have the chance to enjoy it the first time.

It’s not the first time Hulu and Netflix have shared original content between the two. The services were once fierce competitors, but Hulu began licensing older originals to Netflix in late October of last year when all five seasons of Solar Opposites quietly popped up on the streamer.

Since then, plenty of other Hulu titles have made the jump, including fellow Stephen King adaptation Castle Rock.