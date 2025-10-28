Major Hulu Show Now Streaming on Netflix

For the first time ever, a Hulu Original is streaming on Netflix.

Hulu has never once sold streaming rights for any show, current or not, to another streamer. So it was a bit of a surprise when all five seasons of the animated comedy Solar Opposites quietly appeared on Netflix USA late last month, with the series soon to hit international versions of Netflix worldwide.

The popular animated sci-fi comedy series from Rick & Morty creator Justin Roiland has been critically acclaimed throughout its run, but the viewership numbers have never matched the glowing reviews.

According to Deadline, since the sixth and final season of the show launched earlier this month on Hulu, Disney’s thought was that pushing the show’s earlier seasons to Netflix in a one-off deal would help get more eyes on the series.

After years and years of streaming exclusivity and competition, streaming services have recently started to play nice and license their content out to other streamers as an additional source of revenue.

“It’s the more natural state of the business,” said Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos last year. “They’ve always built the studios to license. The unnatural state was, I think, the kind of forced vertical integration. So I think that there will be opportunities for us to license, and I think more than just opportunities.”

It’s not the first time Disney/Hulu and Netflix have worked together. Last year, the two companies struck a deal on Grey’s Anatomy in exchange for some older Disney originals, like LOST.