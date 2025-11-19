Major Hulu Horror Show Set to Stream on Netflix

A Hulu show is making its way to Netflix.

According to What’s on Netflix, the sci-fi supernatural thriller Castle Rock will be hitting the streamer on Dec. 16.

Netflix will license both seasons of the series adapted from Stephen King’s fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine, which is the setting of a number of his novels, novellas, and short stories. Created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, Castle Rock “combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.”

CASTLE ROCK — “Dirty” – Episode 208 — Annie sees things for what they are. Annie (Lizzy Caplan) and Joy (Elsie Fisher), shown. (Photo by: Dana Starbard/Hulu)

Season 1, which premiered in July 2018 and ran through September, starred André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgård, Jane Levy, and Sissy Spacek. Season 2 aired from October to December 2019 and starred Lizzy Caplan, Paul Sparks, Barkhad Abdi, Yusra Warsama, Elsie Fisher, Matthew Alan, and Tim Robbins. Castle Rock was canceled in November 2020.

Now it seems like the show will be getting a second life on Netflix, even if it is just the two seasons, and it’s actually been in the making for a while. It was first reported in 2020, around six months before the cancellation, that Netflix was circling international distributions, with Asian territories such as Hong Kong, Japan, and India picking up the show.

Additionally, Warner Bros. Television is licensing the series to Netflix, rather than Hulu and Disney, as Warner Bros. owns the underlying rights to Castle Rock. And that may not be all. It’s reported that Netflix may also be getting One Tree Hill, Smallville, and The Vampire Diaries, among others, but that has not been confirmed.

Castle Rock –“Severance” – Episode 101 — Henry Deaver, a death-row attorney, confronts his dark past when an anonymous call lures him back to his hometown of Castle Rock, Maine. Ruth Deaver (Sissy Spacek) and Henry Deaver (Andre Holland), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Castle Rock is still streaming on Hulu, but it’s unknown if that will change once the show comes to Netflix. It’s common for a series to have two streaming homes, and since Castle Rock is a Hulu Original, it can be assumed that it will stay put on the Disney-owned streamer for now. However, streaming services are known to get rid of even some of their original content, so there’s no telling what will happen.

Meanwhile, Castle Rock will be in pretty good company when it joins Netflix. Other Stephen King adaptations on the streamer include Gerald’s Game, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, 1922, In the Tall Grass, The Dark Tower, Stand By Me, and Firestarter.