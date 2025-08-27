Forgotten CBS Show Hits Netflix’s Top 10 a Decade After Cancellation

A forgotten CBS mystery drama is climbing the charts on Netflix.

Extant is No. 9 in TV Shows in the U.S. on the streaming giant.

Created by Mickey Fisher, Extant centers on an astronaut who returns home to her family inexplicably pregnant after 13 months in outer space on a solo mission. The series starred Halle Berry, Goran Visnjic, Pierce Gagnon, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hiroyuki Sanada, Camryn Manheim, Grace Gummer, and Michael O’Neill and ran for two seasons from July 2014 to September 2015.

Pictured (L-R) Hiroyuki Sanada as Hideki Yasumoto, Goran Visnjic as John Woods, and Halle Berry as Molly Woods. (Photo by Dale Robinette/CBS via Getty Images)

While the series received generally favorable reviews with a 77% approval rating and 61% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, CBS ultimately canceled the series after two seasons. After the series couldn’t attract a broad enough audience for the first season, the Eye network decided to renew it for Season 2 with significant changes. There was a mostly new supporting cast, while Morgan was brought on as a new male lead. Unfortunately, ratings dipped, and even though there were still discussions of a renewal, it didn’t happen.

“CBS, Halle Berry and the producers have decided to conclude the Extant story after last season’s exciting and fitting conclusion,” Glenn Geller, President of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement via Deadline at the time of the cancellation. “Extant played an important role in expanding CBS’ lineup of original scripted programming in the summer. We are proud of the show’s success on the network, as well as its popularity on Amazon Prime Video. We also want to thank the incomparable Halle Berry for her commitment and support for the series and look forward to working with her on our next project together.”

Meanwhile, Extant is in good company on Netflix’s Top 10 chart. Rounding out the chart is Canadian romance drama Sullivan’s Crossing after the third season recently dropped. New Netflix limited series Hostage is No. 1, while Wednesday is No. 2 following the release of the first part of the long-awaited second season. Other shows on the Top 10 include WWE Raw, Kill Tony: Mayhem at Madison Square Garden, Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser, The Hunting Wives, America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, and Bon Appétit, Your Majesty.

Extant may have been canceled after two seasons, but it seems like people are still fans of it, otherwise it wouldn’t be doing so well on Netflix.