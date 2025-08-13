Popular CW Show Hits No. 3 on Netflix After New Season Arrives

A popular CW show is climbing back up the charts on Netflix after a new season dropped.

Season 3 of Sullivan’s Crossing is now streaming, and the Canadian romance drama is already No. 3 on the platform.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first two seasons of Sullivan’s Crossing released on Netflix on July 8, and the show quickly saw success. Deadline previously reported that the series brought in 3 million views and 22 million hours watched in its first week on Netflix in July. Not long after, The CW renewed Sullivan’s Crossing for Season 4, just over a month after CTV in Canada renewed it.

Pictured (L-R): Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan and Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones — Photo: Jessie Redmond/Fremantle

When Sullivan’s Crossing hit No. 1 on Netflix last month, CW president Brad Schwartz jokingly told Deadline it “takes a pretty big show” to take over Squid Game on the charts. “It just shows that we were right. We developed and created a big hit show, and audiences are finding it wherever,” he said. “To be able to produce or co-produce these shows and have them be very successful for The CW, first and foremost, successful on The CW app and then be able to be monetized and maybe even find a whole new second window audience is [great].”

Starring Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Tom Jackson, Andrea Menard, and Scott Patterson, Sullivan’s Crossing is based on the book by the same name by Virgin River author Robyn Carr and created by Roma Roth. The series premiered on CTV in March 2023, and premiered on The CW that October.

Pictured (L-R): Reid Price as Rob, Lindura as Sydney, Andrea Menard as Edna, Tom Jackson as Frank, Morgan Kohan as Maggie and Scott Patterson as Sully — Photo: Jessie Redmond/Fremantle

In Season 3, “Having finally confessed her love to Cal Jones (Murray) and still reeling from the aftermath of Rob’s diner fire, Maggie Sullivan (Kohan) makes the decision to leave her career as a neurosurgeon behind to help run her father, Sully Sullivan’s (Patterson) campground. But trading the adrenaline of the OR for a slower-paced life at the Crossing won’t be easy, and Maggie will be faced with many challenges as she continues her journey from the Head to the Heart.”

Those waiting for a fourth season won’t be getting it for a while. Although a premiere date has not been revealed, The CW has confirmed that it won’t be coming until 2026, but the wait will be worth it. Season 3 does end on a cliffhanger, so it will keep fans guessing as to what will happen next. For now, all three seasons of Sullivan’s Crossing are streaming on Netflix.