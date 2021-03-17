First Look at Rosamund Pike's 'Wheel of Time' Character Revealed in New Teaser

✖

The Wheel of Time series got another major teaser on Wednesday: the first look at Rosamund Pike in character as Moiraine. Even better — the short clip showed Moiraine using the One Power for the first time on screen. In a flash of white light, the sorceress said: "Do not underestimate the women in this tower."

Teaser for The Wheel of Time are heating up, and Amazon Prime Video is clearly closing in on more major announcements about the series. Producers are now scheduling their teasers for what they are calling "WoT Wednesdays" on social media, and fan engagement has been huge. Many long-time readers are dying to see more of their favorite characters on screen for the first time. So far, is no official release date or full-length trailer, but several clips like this one have come out.

Out of everything they've seen so far, this glimpse of Moiraine might have been the most exciting for Wheel of Time fans. In addition to the character's significance, there is the centrality of Pike to the series. She serves as a producer as well as a star, and is passionate about making the series fulfilling for fans of the books. She celebrated along with fellow fans on social media.

"Wheel of Time fans and future Wheel of Time fans, I am giving you your first exclusive glimpse of Moiraine, woman of mystery, power, calm and strength," Pike wrote on Instagram. "Everyone in the Wheel of Time family is excited to show you the full series when it comes to [Amazon Prime Video]. We love these characters, and it is an honour to have the chance to embody them. Moiraine Sedai is an enigma and a force of nature, never to be underestimated. See a flash of her here, as she embraces the source of the One Power."

Moiraine Sedai — or, Moiraine Damodred — is a fan-favorite character in the 15-book Wheel of Time series. Written by authors Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, the series was published throughout the 1990s and early-2000s, and is considered a staple of modern high-fantasy. The series often shared shelf space with A Song of Ice and Fire by Jordan's friend George R.R. Martin, and throughout the run of Game of Thrones, many Wheel of Time fans lamented that this series would do just as well — if not better — on TV.

Soon, their convictions will be put to the test. Wheel of Time is in post-production, and there is no clear release date in place yet, but stay tuned on PopCulture.com for full coverage.