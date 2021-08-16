Kevin Costner's 'Field of Dreams' Has Fans Ravenous, Streaming Film in Droves After MLB Tribute Game

✖

The New York Yankee and Chicago White Sox played in the Field of Dreams game last week, and it was the first MLB game played in the state of Iowa. And with the game being a huge success, fans decided to watch the movie, Field of Dreams, which was released in 1989. According to Deadline, Field of Dreams was on top of Amazon's Movers & Shakers list in movies and TV. And not only it was No. 1, but the baseball movie was also No. 2, No. 5., No. 11 and No. 12 on the list.

Along with streaming numbers being up, DVD and Blu-ray sales increased by a large margin. The basic DVD sales were up 52,772% while the region-free Blu-ray disc was up by 60,800%. The multi-format Blu-ray disc saw a 3,168% sales increase. The Field of Dreams game brought in a large number of viewers as it was the most-watched regular-season MLB game since 2005.

Now the morning after, I’m still replaying this since injecting it into my veins isn’t possible… yet. Has there been a greater players entrance, like, ever? #FieldOfDreams pic.twitter.com/2KgdImPitN — Mike Davis (@MikeDavis88) August 13, 2021

“It was the perfect little movie,” Kevin Costner, the film’s star, said in a news conference. “The climax, rather than a big car chase, was, ‘Do you want to have a catch?’ And it worked. And what I’ve seen out here is a replication of the attention to detail.” Before the start of the game, Costner, 66, gave a moving speech about the movie's legacy.

"30 years ago, on the other side of that corn we filmed a movie that stood the test of time," he said. "Tonight, thanks to that enduring impact that little movie had, it's allowed us to come here again. But now we're on a field that Major League Baseball made.

"We've kept our promise, Major League Baseball has kept its promise, the dream is still alive. There is probably just one more question to answer – is this heaven? Yes it is," he added, a nod to one of the film's famous quotes. "This field is for the players. Good luck today."

⚾️ One walk-off HR Last night's "Field of Dreams" game was amazing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/35TLaGLeXj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 13, 2021

The Yankees and White Sox put on a Hollywood-worthy performance, recording eight home runs with the White Sox hitting to walk-off homer to win the game. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the Field of Dreams game will return for the 2022 season.