Kevin Costner Reunites With 'Field of Dreams' Dad Dwier Brown

Kevin Costner returned to Iowa earlier this month for the MLB Field of Dreams game between the Chicago White Sox and New Yankees. And with Costner celebrating the classic baseball film Field of Dreams, he had to chance to reunite with his on-screen dad. On Instagram, Costner posted a photo with him and Dwier Brown who played his father in Field of Dreams.

"Another highlight from [MLB at Field of Dreams] - getting to see [Dwier Brown] who played my father, John Kinsella, in the film," Costner writes. "He's brought our movie to life in so many ways over the years. Check out his page for a masterclass in all things Field of Dreams."

In Field of Dreams, Brown plays a younger version of John Kinsella, the father of Roy Kinsella (Costner). During the movie, viewers find out that Roy's father died, and one regret he had before his death is not reconciling. At the end of the film, John showed up at the baseball field Roy built, and the two play catch, making it a very emotional moment.

"I auditioned for the role of John Kinsella just like any other role that came my way," Brown said in a 2018 interview with Rediscover the 80s. "I had read W. P. Kinsella's book Shoeless Joe after college so I was already in love with the story. Phil Alden Robinson's script was amazing. The audition was short and sweet - just the five or six pages of the final scene - but I tried to make them special and create the magical feeling that John Kinsella might feel if he had been able to walk out of a cornfield and play baseball again with a son who had rejected him. I guess it worked."

Brown also talked about the first time he met Costner: "I didn't meet Kevin until a few days after I arrived in Iowa," he said. "Even though I had met a lot of stars in my first six years in Hollywood, Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Burt Lancaster and Ray Liotta were an awe-inspiring group to be introduced to. I just tried to act professional while my pulse raced."

Field of Dreams was a major success. In 2017, the US Library of Congress selected the movie as one it 25 annual additions to the National Film Registry. Additionally, the American Flim Institute named Field of Dreams the sixth-best fantasy film of all time.