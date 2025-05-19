‘FBI True’: Agents Recall the Xerox Killer in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The new season of FBI True premieres on Paramount+ this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek from Episode 7.

In “The Xerox Killer,” dropping on Tuesday alongside 11 episodes, “In 2003, a disguised man robs the Xerox Federal Credit Union, killing one and injuring another. The case goes cold until 13 years later, when new DNA testing and a fresh tip bring a breakthrough, leading to a shocking resolution.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The exclusive clip sees FBI agents recalling the case and specific details — especially the chaos of the case and having a suspect but not knowing where he is, and unfortunately, they only had a single piece of evidence. It then went cold for years, so bringing that case back up after all those years is incredible. It just shows what technology can do these days.

Play video

FBI True “shares the raw emotional stories of the agents as they relive the heart-stopping moments of their biggest cases, revealing new details of how they foiled major criminal and terrorist plots,” per Paramount+. “In each episode, FBI True introduces audiences to agents who took great personal risks in the line of duty. The format features legendary FBI special agents who sit down with their fellow agents to share their stories over a coffee or a beer.”

On top of the Xerox Killer, Season 7 of FBI True will feature cases such as a rapist, kidnapper, serial killer, casino bomber, drug dealer, and more. Seven seasons in and FBI True continues to keep fans on the edge of their seats with actual cases that the FBI have dealt with, and these are only a very small fraction.

Coincidentally, FBI True Season 7 will be dropping on Paramount+ on the day that the FBI shows will be airing their finales. The Season 7 finale of FBI premieres on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by the series finales of FBI International and FBI: Most Wanted. FBI will be back this fall for Season 8 on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET, followed by a new offshoot, CIA, starring Tom Ellis. Although International and Most Wanted have been canceled, it seems like the FBI franchise is staying strong. Be sure to tune in to an all-new season of FBI True, dropping on Tuesday on Paramount+.