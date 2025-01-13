‘FBI True’: The Pizza Bomber Puzzles the FBI in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Paramount+ docuseries FBI True is back for its 12-episode sixth season tomorrow, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip from the season premiere. The series takes viewers on a journey to “understand the complexities that real FBI agents face with their most challenging and demanding cases,” and that only continues with Season 6. It kicks off with a two-parter about the Pizza Bomber, one of the strangest cases in FBI history.”

“A Pennsylvania pizza delivery driver claims he was delivering an order when a group of men attacked him, put a bomb on him, and forced him to rob a bank. Is he an innocent hostage or a co-conspirator?” In the exclusive clip from the first part, Andrew Wilson, retired FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent, and Jerry Clark, retired FBI Special Agent, recount seeing the delivery guy in a parking lot, not knowing if he’s a hostage or a cooperator.

As for the second part, the case “becomes more complex when the bomb is discovered to be real and explodes. Brian Wells, the pizza delivery man, is dead. Three weeks after the bombing, a source tells investigators that there’s a dead body in his freezer, right next to the location where Brian delivered pizzas just before he robbed the bank.” It sounds like this will be an entertaining and interesting two-part episode, and finding out what it was really like on the case will be even better.

FBI True premiered on Paramount+ in February 2023 and is executive produced by FBI co-creator Craig Turk, Solly Granastein, Shawn Efran, Anne Beagan, Azadeh de Leon, Susan Zirinsky, and Terence Wrong. The first three seasons were also broadcast on CBS in October 2023. Season 4 premiered on the network the following month. It hasn’t been too much of a wait for Season 6, thankfully, since Season 5 premiered last October. And it already seems like Season 6 will be another intense one.

Make sure to watch the exclusive clip above. Season 6 of FBI True premieres on Paramount+ tomorrow, Jan. 14, but in the meantime, the first five seasons are streaming. There will be many more intense cases to look forward to in this upcoming season, such as the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace and much more.