Fan-Favorite Prime Video Show Returning for Another Season

Prime Video has renewed a fan-favorite series.

TVLine reports that comedy Overcompensating is coming back for a second season.

“I have been so overwhelmed by the insane response to the show, and feel so damn lucky to go back to Yates University with Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Strong Baby and this legendary cast for Season 2!” creator, writer, star and executive producer Benito Skinner said in a statement. “PLAY ‘SUPER BASS’ :).”

Also starring Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco, and Rish Shah, the series centers on “the wild, chaotic journey of Benny, a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he becomes fast friends with Carmen, a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs. With guidance from Benny’s older sister and her campus-legend boyfriend, Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavored vodka, and fake IDs. Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are.”

Overcompensating premiered in May and received rave reviews. It has a 93% approval rating and 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and was pretty talked about when the show first dropped, so a renewal is not so surprising. Not long after news broke, Skinner took to his Instagram to share another statement with his followers and was as grateful as ever, thanking fans for all their “insane love for this show. And thank you for being so patient while Daddy’s been cooking season 2.”

Additionally, Bram was also excited about the renewal, writing “SOPHMORE YEAR BABY!!!!!!” on Instagram alongside an article about Season 2. Not much is known about the new season, but considering the first season’s star power, it’s likely fans can expect much more of that. Alongside the cast, which also includes Holmes, Corteon Moore, Owen Thiele, Nell Verlaque, and Tomaso Sanelli, Lukas Gage, Megan Fox, Bowen Yang, James Van Der Beek, Didi Conn, Yasmine Sahid, Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan, Kaia Gerber, and Charli XCX guest starred, among others.

Overcompensating comes from A24 and Amazon MGM Studios. Skinner, Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, and Ali Goodwin serve as executive producers. More information on the upcoming second season should be revealed in the coming months, but Skinner seems to be hard at work on it, and the wait will be well worth it.