'Good Omens' Season 2 Trailer Teases a Mystery and a War

Prime Video just dropped the first trailer for Good Omens Season 2, leading fans into uncharted territory. The new season tells an original story set after the events of the novel, which was adapted in its entirety in Season 1. It will premiere all at once on Friday, July 28 only on Prime Video.

Good Omens Season 2 stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant returning to their roles as the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley, respectively. The trailer also puts Jon Hamm front and center in this season as the archangel Gabriel, who has chosen to come down to earth for reasons even he doesn't seem to understand. In trying to help Gabriel and hide him from both heaven and hell, it looks like Aziraphale and Crowley are in serious danger of starting off another war.

According to Prime Video's press release, this new season will take viewers "from before The Beginning, to biblical times, grave robbing in Victorian Edinburgh, the Blitz of 1940s England, all the way through to modern day." It will center even more on the unlikely friendship between Aziraphale and Crowley, and will not include the human characters from the previous season. However, several of the cast members from Season 1 will return in Season 2 but with new roles.

These include Miranda Richardson as the demon Shax rather than as Madame Tracy, Nina Sosanya as a character named Nina rather than as Sister Mary Loquacious, Maggie Service as a character named Maggie rather than Sister Theresa Garrulous and Paul Adeyefa as Demon Eric rather than a character called "Disposable Demon." Stars like Jack Whitehall, Adria Arjona and Sam Taylor Buck will not be back.

Other returning characters include Doon Mackichan as the archangel Michael, Gloria Obianyo as the archangel Uriel and Elizabeth Berrington as the demon Dagon. New cast members include Liz Carr as the angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulved as the angel Muriel and Shelley Conn as the demon Beelzebub. Once again the season will be executive produced by Neil Gaiman, one of the two authors of the novel, who shares showrunning duties with EP Douglas Mackinnon. Gaiman co-wrote the novel with the late Terry Pratchett and continues to use the project as a way of honoring his late friend.

Good Omens Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video in the U.S. Season 2 will premiere all at once on Friday, July 28 on Prime Video around the world. The novel is available now in print, digital and audiobook formats.