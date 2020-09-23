✖

CBS TV Studios has licenced hit shows Evil and The Unicorn to Netflix, according to a report by Deadline. The network studio does not typically cut deals with streamers like Netflix, but the new 1-year deal was revealed on Wednesday. It is reportedly a part of an effort to find new audiences and, ultimately, draw them back to CBS and its own streaming outlet.

CBS promoted an ambitious slate of new TV shows in 2019, and Evil and The Unicorn were two of the newcomers that rose to the top. Both have just one season under their belt with a second on the way, and they are prime for catching the eyes of Netflix subscribers looking for a quick binge. Insiders said that CBS TV Studios is treating this licensing agreement as a "promotional tool," with the hope that it will draw new subscribers for CBS All Access — the streaming service soon to be rebranded as Paramount+. Both shows will be available on Netflix starting on Oct. 1.

Evil is a supernatural drama series following the unlikely team of a forensic psychologist, a Catholic seminarian and a technology contractor, all working together to investigate alleged supernatural phenomena. It ran for 13 episodes in 2019, and was renewed before its run was even over. With the coronavirus pandemic raging on, there is no word yet on when production for the second season will begin.

Meanwhile, The Unicorn is a sitcom centering around a widowed father of two daughters, who is pushed to reenter the dating scene by his friends. He soon finds that his dedication as a father, his financial stability and his sympathetic back story make him a highly sought after bachelor. The show got 18 episodes in Season 1, and was renewed in the spring.

Both shows are available now on CBS All Access, and will join Netflix as well on Oct. 1. Unlike many streaming licensing deals, this contract is not exclusive. This allows CBS TV studios to continue trying to tempt new subscribers over to its own streaming platform for the latest episodes and bonus content.

CBS has seen reasonable success with CBS All Access, and it is poised for even more in the coming months as it transitions to Paramount+. The recent ViacomCBS merger expanded the company's catalogue, providing even more exclusive content to draw users in and hold their attention.

The Unicorn and Evil are both streaming on CBS All Access now, and will be streaming on Netflix starting on Thursday, Oct. 1. There is no word yet on when new episodes of the shows will begin airing.