Everything New Coming to Peacock in August 2021

A new month is almost here, and Peacock is getting ready to welcome August in a big way. As July nears its end, the NBCUniversal streaming service unveiled its full list of August 2021 titles, promising hours upon hours of entertainment with the addition of bingeable series, award-winning movies, and plenty of content for sports lovers.

Although Peacock is already home to the complete libraries of fan-favorite series like The Office and Everybody Loves Raymond, that isn't stopping the streamer from adding yet another beloved titles to the mix. At the start of August, Peacock will be stocking all eight seasons of beloved dramedy Weeds. On the movie front, August will bring with it award-winning dramas like Silver Linings Playbook and Django Unchained, as well as beloved romcoms How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days and 50 First Dates. On the sports side of things, Peacock definitely won’t be slacking. Along with the streamer’s ongoing coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Peacock in August will also be bringing the 2021 Premier League season, WWE SummerSlam, and much more.

While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in July 2021 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).