Everything New Coming to Peacock in August 2021
A new month is almost here, and Peacock is getting ready to welcome August in a big way. As July nears its end, the NBCUniversal streaming service unveiled its full list of August 2021 titles, promising hours upon hours of entertainment with the addition of bingeable series, award-winning movies, and plenty of content for sports lovers.
Although Peacock is already home to the complete libraries of fan-favorite series like The Office and Everybody Loves Raymond, that isn't stopping the streamer from adding yet another beloved titles to the mix. At the start of August, Peacock will be stocking all eight seasons of beloved dramedy Weeds. On the movie front, August will bring with it award-winning dramas like Silver Linings Playbook and Django Unchained, as well as beloved romcoms How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days and 50 First Dates. On the sports side of things, Peacock definitely won’t be slacking. Along with the streamer’s ongoing coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Peacock in August will also be bringing the 2021 Premier League season, WWE SummerSlam, and much more.
While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in July 2021 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
Weekly, Daily, and Ongoing Peacock Originals
Peacock Original Daily Series
Brother From Another – Weekdays, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET
Zerlina – Weekdays, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET
The Mehdi Hasan Show – Weekdays, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET
Peacock Original Weekly Series
The Amber Ruffin Show – New episodes drop every Friday at 6 p.m. ET
Sports and Tokyo Olympcis
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Live – Daily, 6.m. – 11 .m. ET
Tokyo Gold – Daily, 11 a.m. – noon ET
On Her Turf At the Olympics – Monday – Saturday 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. E.T., Sunday 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. E.T.
Tokyo Tonight – Monday – Saturday 7:30 p.m. – midnight E.T., Sunday 6:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. E.T.
Live Sports & Events
Aug. 1 – Aug. 8: Tokyo Olympics Coverage Continues
Aug. 2 – Aug. 8: USGA U.S. Amateur Women’s Golf
Aug. 9 – Aug. 15: USGA U.S. Amateur Men’s Golf
Aug. 9: Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony
Aug. 13: AVP Volleyball Season Begins
Aug. 14: Premier League Season Begins
Aug. 14: La Vuelta Coverage Begins
Aug. 21: WWE SummerSlam
Aug. 22: Stand Up To Cancer (NBC)
Aug. 24 : Tokyo Paralympics Coverage Begins
Aug. 29: NFL Pre-Season Game (CLE VS. ATL)
Series and movies coming in July
Aug. 1
50 First Dates, 2004*
A Child’s Christmas, 2008
Addicted, 2017
Ali, 2001
Apollo 13, 1995
Armageddon, 1998
Bad Boys, 1995*
Bad Boys II, 2003*
Black and Cuba, 2015
Bleeding Heart, 2015
Brokeback Mountain, 2005
Candyman, 1992*
Chase, 2021
Coach Carter, 2005
Colombiana, 2011
The Courier, 2013
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
Crank, 2006*
Crank 2 High Voltage, 2009*
Dead in Tombstone, 2013
Deliver Us from Eva, 2003*
Django Unchained, 2012
Don’t Talk to Irene, 2017
Drive, 2011
Extraordinary Tales, 2015
Flash Point, 2007
The Eagle, 2011
Enough, 2002
The Exorcist, 1973*
Fantastic Four, 2005
Field of Dreams, 1989
Fifty Shades Darker, 2017
Fifty Shades Freed, 2018
Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015
The Firm, 1993
Fool’s Gold, 2008*
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, 2009
The Goonies, 1985*
Haunted Hospital: Heilstatten, 2018
Holiday Breakup, 2016
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003*
I, Robot, 2004*
The Jackal, 1997
Jarhead, 2005*
Kid Cannabis, 2014
Kung Fu Yoga, 2017
Land of the Lost, 2009*
Leatherheads, 2008*
Life, 1999*
Love’s Kitchen, 2011
The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011
Little Rascals, 1994*
McCanick, 2013
Meet Joe Black, 1998*
Moneyball, 2011
My Generation, 2018
Mystery Road, 2013
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985*
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987*
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988*
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989*
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984*
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010*
Notorious, 2009
Notting Hill, 1999
Once Fallen, 2010
Paradox, 2017
Partisan, 2015
Philadelphia, 1993
The Proposal, 2009
R.I.P.D., 2013
Race, 2016*
Railroad Tigers, 2016
Rigor Mortis, 2013
Rise of the Legend, 2014
Scorched, 2003
Shaolin, 2011
Shark Tale, 2004
Silver Linings Playbook, 2012
Skating to New York, 2013
Spartacus, 1960*
Special ID, 2013
Steve McQueen: Desert Racer, 2015
Supremacy, 2013
Survivor, 2015
Swelter, 2013
Sword of Vengeance, 2013
Tai Chi Hero, 2012
Tai Chi Zero, 2012
The Timber, 2015
Train to Busan, 2016
Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, 2017*
Van Helsing, 2004
Very Bad Things, 1998*
Warrior, 2011*
The Wrath of Vraja, 2013
X-Men, 2000
Zoey to the Max, 2013
Celebrity Game Face, Season 1 (NBC)
Aug. 5
Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 1 (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 6
Madagascar A Little Wild, Season 4
Aug. 9
John Wick, 2014*
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017*
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum*
Family Game Fight, Season 1 (NBC)
Aug. 12
Weeds, Season 1-8
Ex-Rated, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 2 (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 17
The House, 2017*
Aug. 19
My Little Pony, 2017
Five Bedrooms, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 3 (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 22
It’s Complicated, 2009*
Aug. 26
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 1-2
The Monster in The Shadows (Peacock Original)*
Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 4 (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 31
The Hurricane, 1999*