Netflix 2018: Everything Leaving in July

Netflix loads fresh content into its seemingly infinite cache in July, which is also a month when plenty of titles will be pulled from the streaming service.

A number of fan-favorite TV shows and classic films will be making their way off TVs and screens across the country.

As sad as you may be to say goodbye to those seasons or flicks (especially if you were too busy bingeing other shows to make time to watch), never fear. Netflix will also roll out new and exciting titles throughout the month, including several original projects.

After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in July.

LEAVING 7/1:

Alive

Along Came Polly

An Honest Liar

Beerfest

Before Midnight

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cocktail

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Women

Michael Clayton

Midnight in Paris

Mixed Signals

More Than a Game

Pandemic

Piglet’s Big Movie

Rugrats Go Wild

Scary Movie

Scream 3

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Art of War

Tropic Thunder

V for Vendetta

LEAVING 7/2-7/14:

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Leaving 7/8/18:

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 7/9/18:

Ratchet and Clank

Serena

Leaving 7/11/18:

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Leaving 7/14/18:

Wild Hogs

LEAVING 7/15-7/30:

Leaving 7/15/18:

Convergence

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

Leaving 7/16/18:

Changeling

Wanted

Leaving 7/29/18:

The Den

Leaving 7/30/18:

A Cinderella Story

Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot

Swing State

NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO BINGE:

Still upset these Netflix favorites are leaving the platform? Drown your woes in a new binge-watching session of original series that have dropped in recent months. The company is positioned to produce and release 700 films and TV series in 2018, including several recurring series that have fans excited about Netflix’s new direction.

If you’re looking for a new series to try, give one of these top-rated Netflix originals a shot and catch up before new episodes are released later this year.

Ugly Delicious:

Before you skip over this one in protest of yet another food show, know that Ugly Delicious is about more than people eating food. It follows chef David Chang as he dives into the history of food and its connection to culture and society as a whole.

Season 1, which consists of eight episodes, stands out from other food series thanks to its in-depth look at individual food items, from American perspectives of Chinese cuisine to fried chicken, which delves into its racial history in the U.S.

Season 1 streaming now.

‘QUEER EYE’:

Never has reality TV been so fabulous. The revamped Queer Eye features five gay men, each an expert in his own aspect of life (food, culture fashion, design, grooming). The five men team up to better the lives of someone whose friend or family member has nominated them to be on the show.

If you’re into heartwarming moments and personal triumph (as well as an extreme makeover), Queer Eye is for you.

Season 1 streaming now. Season 2 hits June 15.

‘WILD WILD COUNTRY’:

The six-part Netfix docuseries tracks the true story of the Rajneesh movement and their migration to the United States during the early ’80s. The group bought a large plot of land in rural Oregon, built a city and even tried to infiltrate the Oregonian government — which included assassination attempts and poisoning residents.

The unsettling tale is set apart from others in its genre by the fact that it hears stories from both perspectives: those involved in the Rajnessh movement as well as those who lived in the nearby town of Antelope, population 60, who were fearful of the more than 7,000 people moving into their town.

Streaming now.

‘OZARK’:

In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to wipe his slate clean after he aids a money laundering scheme gone wrong. He must work to pay off his debt to a Mexican drug lord while becoming entangled with local criminals in his new town.

The series, which premiered in summer 2017, was arguably the most anticipated Netflix original show to premiere last year. The company announced that season two of the series would hit the streaming platform in 2018.

If you’re a fan of Bloodline or Breaking Bad, this dramatic thriller should become your next binge.

Season 1 streaming now. Season 2 dropping soon.

‘HOUSE OF CARDS’:

Set in Washington, D.C., House of Cards is the story of Congressman Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), a Democrat from South Carolina’s 5th congressional district and House Majority Whip. After being passed over for the role of Secretary of State, he initiates an elaborate plan to seize power, aided by his wife, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright).

As the first major Netflix original series, the political drama has led the charge for produced content by the streaming service. In 2017 alone, it was nominated for four Emmys, making it one of the most successful projects for the company.

The future of House of Cards became a hot topic in October when numerous sexual assault allegations against lead actor Spacey cast a shadow over the series. After Netflix fired Spacey from the show ahead of season six, it teased a new direction with Claire (Wright) leading the story in its sixth and final season in 2018.

Seasons 1-5 streaming now. Season 6 coming soon.