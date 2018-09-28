Everything Leaving Hulu in October 2018

Hulu is cleaning its shelves in October, getting rid of a number of popular titles.

As Hulu stocks the shelves of its streaming library in preparation of the colder months and Halloween, the streaming service and its subscribers will suffer a number of losses. Among the titles getting the ax at the end of the month are Jackie Brown, Point Break, The Rock, Pretty in Pink, There Will Be Blood, Spaceballs, Sixteen Candles, and a number of others.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything leaving Hulu on October 31. After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions coming to Hulu in October.

13 Going on 30

28 Weeks Later

American Gigolo

Any Given Sunday

Avenging Force

Babe

Barfly

Black Rain

Body Count

Boomerang

Bull Durham

Cold War

Curse of the Starving Class

Dead Hands Dig Deep

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Double Whammy

Eight Men Out

Elizabethtown

Fled

Godzilla

Hidalgo

High Noon

How to Build a Machine

In & Out

Invaders from Mars

Jackie Brown

Journey to Space

Kazaam

Murphy’s Law

New in Town

No Way Out

Number One with a Bullet

Original Sin

Patriot Games

Planet Hulk

Point Break

Rescue Dawn

Signs

Sixteen Candles

Stir of Echoes

Street Smart

The 13th Warrior

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Elephant Man

There Will Be Blood

Thor: Tales of Asgard

True Colors

Unbreakable

Universal Soldier

Up Close and Personal

Pawn

Precious Cargo

Pretty in Pink

Rabbit Hole

Rare Birds

The Rock

Salsa

Sex Drive

Six Shooters

Sleepers

Snake Eyes

Spaceballs

Superstar

The Suffering

This is Spinal Tap

Trade

Witness

Wooly Boys

With the crisp air and jack-o’-lanterns beginning to decorate porches, Hulu is coming into October with a number of additions perfect for the spirit of Halloween, all of which are guaranteed to have you cowering in fear.



The Blair Witch Project

Starting the month of terror off strong, 1999 found-footage horror film The Blair Witch Project will be available for streaming. The cult horror movie classic, infamous for making stomachs churn with its shaky filming, tells the tale of three young film students whose mission to create a documentary on the Blair Witch takes a frightening turn.



The Nightmare Before Christmas

Whether you believe it’s a Christmas movie or a Halloween movie, there is no escaping The Nightmare Before Christmas during the month of October, and Hulu is no exception. The Tim Burton stop-motion animated classic follows Jack Skellington in Halloweentown.

Child’s Play

1998 slasher film Child’s Play will also be available for streaming at the start of the month. The film, which guarantees to have you afraid of dolls, paints a terrifying tale of black magic that puts the soul of murderer Charles Lee Ray inside of a doll named Chucky, allowing him to continue his killing rampage.



Into the Dark

On Oct. 5, Hulu original series Into the Dark will be available for streaming with a new episode every month for the next year. The horror anthology series, from Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television, will make its debut with “The Body,” which will tell the story of a hitman who finds his work made more difficult when he has to transport a body on Halloween night, though those around him assume it is an elaborate and killer costume.