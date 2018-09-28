Everything Leaving Hulu in October 2018

Hulu is cleaning its shelves in October, getting rid of a number of popular titles.
As Hulu stocks the shelves of its streaming library in preparation of the colder months and Halloween, the streaming service and its subscribers will suffer a number of losses. Among the titles getting the ax at the end of the month are Jackie Brown, Point Break, The Rock, Pretty in Pink, There Will Be Blood, Spaceballs, Sixteen Candles, and a number of others.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Keep scrolling to see everything leaving Hulu on October 31. After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions coming to Hulu in October.
13 Going on 30
28 Weeks Later
American Gigolo
Any Given Sunday
Avenging Force
Babe
Barfly
Black Rain
Body Count
Boomerang
Bull Durham
Cold War
Curse of the Starving Class
Dead Hands Dig Deep
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Double Whammy
Eight Men Out
Elizabethtown
Fled
Godzilla
Hidalgo
High Noon
How to Build a Machine
In & Out
Invaders from Mars
Jackie Brown
Journey to Space
Kazaam
Murphy’s Law
New in Town
No Way Out
Number One with a Bullet
Original Sin
Patriot Games
Planet Hulk
Point Break
Rescue Dawn
Signs
Sixteen Candles
Stir of Echoes
Street Smart
The 13th Warrior
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Elephant Man
There Will Be Blood
Thor: Tales of Asgard
True Colors
Unbreakable
Universal Soldier
Up Close and Personal
Pawn
Precious Cargo
Pretty in Pink
Rabbit Hole
Rare Birds
The Rock
Salsa
Sex Drive
Six Shooters
Sleepers
Snake Eyes
Spaceballs
Superstar
The Suffering
This is Spinal Tap
Trade
Witness
Wooly Boys
With the crisp air and jack-o’-lanterns beginning to decorate porches, Hulu is coming into October with a number of additions perfect for the spirit of Halloween, all of which are guaranteed to have you cowering in fear.
The Blair Witch Project
Starting the month of terror off strong, 1999 found-footage horror film The Blair Witch Project will be available for streaming. The cult horror movie classic, infamous for making stomachs churn with its shaky filming, tells the tale of three young film students whose mission to create a documentary on the Blair Witch takes a frightening turn.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Whether you believe it’s a Christmas movie or a Halloween movie, there is no escaping The Nightmare Before Christmas during the month of October, and Hulu is no exception. The Tim Burton stop-motion animated classic follows Jack Skellington in Halloweentown.
Child’s Play
1998 slasher film Child’s Play will also be available for streaming at the start of the month. The film, which guarantees to have you afraid of dolls, paints a terrifying tale of black magic that puts the soul of murderer Charles Lee Ray inside of a doll named Chucky, allowing him to continue his killing rampage.
Into the Dark
On Oct. 5, Hulu original series Into the Dark will be available for streaming with a new episode every month for the next year. The horror anthology series, from Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television, will make its debut with “The Body,” which will tell the story of a hitman who finds his work made more difficult when he has to transport a body on Halloween night, though those around him assume it is an elaborate and killer costume.