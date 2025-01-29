Everything Coming to Paramount+ in February 2025

February is just around the corner, and Paramount+ is gearing up for another month of streaming. The streamer has released the full list of TV series and movies arriving next month, teasing that its “mountain of content” is set to grow by dozens of new additions in the coming weeks.

February will prove to be a big one for Paramount+. In addition to streaming the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, the platform will see some of its biggest titles returning. Taylor Sheridan’s 1923, a Yellowstone prequel starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will return for its second season, while the hit thriller series Yellowjackets will kick off its third season. Other Paramount+ originals like NCIS: Sydney, The Equalizer, and Tracker will also return with new seasons. Meanwhile, on the movie front, subscribers will be able to stream everything from Brokeback Mountain to Like Water for Chocolate, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas and more.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $7.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $12.99 per month. Paramount+ also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in January 2025 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).

Feb. 1

A Mighty Heart

A Walk on the Moon

Adore

Along Came A Spider

American Gigolo

Attack the Block

Babel

Bebe’s Kids

Birthday Girl

Boys And Girls

Brokeback Mountain

Chocolate City

Cinema Paradiso

Come Away

Critical Condition

Dangerous Beauty

Doubt

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Geostorm

Hooking Up

I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell

In & Out

Into The Wild

Jersey Girl

Juice

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.

Like Water for Chocolate

Losing Isaiah

Mansfield Park

Marvin’s Room

Men, Women & Children

Menace II Society

Muriel’s Wedding

My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Boss’s Daughter

O (Othello)

Old School

Pretty In Pink

Road to Perdition

Roman Holiday

Saturday Night Fever

Serendipity

Shakespeare in Love

Shall We Dance?

Shooter

Suffragette

Terms of Endearment

The Babysitter

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Color Purple

The Evening Star

The Firm

The Hunt for Red October

The Love Guru

The Love Letter

The Mask

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

The Stepford Wives

The To Do List

The Wood

Transformers

Vampire in Brooklyn

What Lies Beneath

What Women Want

When Harry Met Sally

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

World War Z

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Ride

Feb. 2

67th Annual Grammy Awards

Feb. 3

Bull

The Nanny Diaries

Feb. 4

Burden of Guilt premiere

Feb. 5

Bar Rescue (season 9)

The Patrick Star Show (season 2)

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: F.O.A.T special

Feb. 6

Death Without Mercy premiere

Feb. 7

NCIS: Sydney (season 2 premiere)

Feb. 12

PAW Patrol: Big Truck Pups

CMT Crossroads (seasons 1-3,5,10-16,18-20)

How Did They Fix That? (season 3)

MTV Unplugged (seasons 1-8, 10-13)

VH1 Storytellers (seasons 1-9, 11-13,15,16)

Fanboys

Eric Clapton Unplugged…Over 30 Years Later special premiere

Feb. 14

Yellowjackets season 3 premiere

Feb. 16

The Equalizer (season 5 winter premiere)

Tracker (season 2 winter premiere)

Feb. 17

On TV: A Black History Month Special

Halloween

Deadlock

Feb. 23

1923 season 2 premiere

Feb. 24

Beyond the Gates (season 1)

Southpaw

Feb. 26

Survivor (season 48)

The Loud House (season 7)

Feb. 27

The Aviary

Feb. 28

Crossing Over