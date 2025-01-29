Everything Coming to Paramount+ in February 2025

February is just around the corner, and Paramount+ is gearing up for another month of streaming. The streamer has released the full list of TV series and movies arriving next month, teasing that its “mountain of content” is set to grow by dozens of new additions in the coming weeks.
February will prove to be a big one for Paramount+. In addition to streaming the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, the platform will see some of its biggest titles returning. Taylor Sheridan’s 1923, a Yellowstone prequel starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will return for its second season, while the hit thriller series Yellowjackets will kick off its third season. Other Paramount+ originals like NCIS: Sydney, The Equalizer, and Tracker will also return with new seasons. Meanwhile, on the movie front, subscribers will be able to stream everything from Brokeback Mountain to Like Water for Chocolate, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas and more.
Feb. 1
A Mighty Heart
A Walk on the Moon
Adore
Along Came A Spider
American Gigolo
Attack the Block
Babel
Bebe’s Kids
Birthday Girl
Boys And Girls
Brokeback Mountain
Chocolate City
Cinema Paradiso
Come Away
Critical Condition
Dangerous Beauty
Doubt
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Geostorm
Hooking Up
I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell
In & Out
Into The Wild
Jersey Girl
Juice
Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.
Like Water for Chocolate
Losing Isaiah
Mansfield Park
Marvin’s Room
Men, Women & Children
Menace II Society
Muriel’s Wedding
My Best Friend’s Wedding
My Boss’s Daughter
O (Othello)
Old School
Pretty In Pink
Road to Perdition
Roman Holiday
Saturday Night Fever
Serendipity
Shakespeare in Love
Shall We Dance?
Shooter
Suffragette
Terms of Endearment
The Babysitter
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Color Purple
The Evening Star
The Firm
The Hunt for Red October
The Love Guru
The Love Letter
The Mask
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
The Stepford Wives
The To Do List
The Wood
Transformers
Vampire in Brooklyn
What Lies Beneath
What Women Want
When Harry Met Sally
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
World War Z
Wuthering Heights (2003)
Ride
Feb. 2
67th Annual Grammy Awards
Feb. 3
Bull
The Nanny Diaries
Feb. 4
Burden of Guilt premiere
Feb. 5
Bar Rescue (season 9)
The Patrick Star Show (season 2)
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: F.O.A.T special
Feb. 6
Death Without Mercy premiere
Feb. 7
NCIS: Sydney (season 2 premiere)
Feb. 12
PAW Patrol: Big Truck Pups
CMT Crossroads (seasons 1-3,5,10-16,18-20)
How Did They Fix That? (season 3)
MTV Unplugged (seasons 1-8, 10-13)
VH1 Storytellers (seasons 1-9, 11-13,15,16)
Fanboys
Eric Clapton Unplugged…Over 30 Years Later special premiere
Feb. 14
Yellowjackets season 3 premiere
Feb. 16
The Equalizer (season 5 winter premiere)
Tracker (season 2 winter premiere)
Feb. 17
On TV: A Black History Month Special
Halloween
Deadlock
Feb. 23
1923 season 2 premiere
Feb. 24
Beyond the Gates (season 1)
Southpaw
Feb. 26
Survivor (season 48)
The Loud House (season 7)
Feb. 27
The Aviary
Feb. 28
Crossing Over