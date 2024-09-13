Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 13)
The Netflix original film 'Uglies' is among the three new original titles premiering this weekend.
A fresh slate of content is headed to Netflix this weekend. Following the recent additions of Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2, The Circle Season 7, and more, six more titles are set to be checked off the September 2024 content list this weekend, including three all-new Netflix original films – Officer Black Belt, Sector 36, and Uglies.
'Officer Black Belt'
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 13
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Officer Black Belt is an action film that follows Lee Jung-do, an ordinary young man talent in martial arts, as he starts his new job as a martial arts officer alongside probation officer Kim Sun-min, monitoring offenders to prevent and fight crimes."
'Sector 36'
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 13
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Inspired by true events, several children go missing from a basti (slum) in Sector 36. A determined police officer must now face off with a cunning serial killer as a chilling investigation and dark secrets unfold."
'Uglies'
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 13
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "In a futuristic world that imposes a cosmetic surgery at 16, Tally is eager for her turn to join the rest of society. But when a friend runs away, Tally embarks on a journey to save her that upends everything she thought she wanted."
'Ancient Aliens': Season 8
Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Type: Licensed Series
Synopsis: "In this eerie investigative docuseries, experts explore the possible existence of extraterrestrials throughout history."
'Heels': Seasons 1-2
Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Type: Licensed Series
Synopsis: "In the shadow of their late father, two brothers live out their rivalry in and out of the ring while fighting to keep their wrestling league alive."
'Intervention': Season 23
Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Type: Licensed Series
Synopsis: "A woman forced to move back in with her Mormon parents and a former mixed martial arts champion are among those facing their addictions this season."
What's leaving this weekend?
Netflix may have already said goodbye to several titles this month, but this weekend, no movies or series are departing. The streamer does have several titles on the chopping block for the coming days, though.
Leaving 9/19
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Leaving 9/24
A Walk to Remember
Leaving 9/27
Force of Nature
Great News Seasons 1-2
Inheritance
What was added this week?
Avail. 9/9
Hot Wheels Let's Race: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 9/10
Ahir Shah: Ends -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 9/11
Boxer -- NETFLIX FILM
The Circle: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Technoboys -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/12
Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Billionaire Island -- NETFLIX SERIES
Black Mass
Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
