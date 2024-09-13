Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 13)

A fresh slate of content is headed to Netflix this weekend. Following the recent additions of Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2, The Circle Season 7, and more, six more titles are set to be checked off the September 2024 content list this weekend, including three all-new Netflix original films – Officer Black Belt, Sector 36, and Uglies.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.