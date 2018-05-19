Netflix is celebrating the weekend with a slew of new titles. Netflix is giving subscribers a reason to sit back and relax following the work and school week, the streaming giant adding a handful of new titles to its massive movie and series library this weekend. Among the newest additions set to make their way to the library this weekend is the highly anticipated second season of teen drama 13 Reasons Why, which recently premiered its first season 2 trailer ahead of the big day. Netflix is also dipping its toes into the world of zombie apocalypses with new film Cargo, while also throwing in some nostalgia with the addition of Bridge to Terabithia. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend.

13 Reasons Why On Friday, the highly anticipated second season of 13 Reasons Why is making its debut more than a year after the show made its season 1 debut on the streaming platform. The controversial series is moving away from its source material for its sophomore run, which will focus on life after Hannah and how her classmates have been affected by her actions. It will also see the trial that sets Hannah's parents against Liberty High School. In response to the backlash that the show received for its depiction of traumatic experiences and suicide, with many accusing the series of glorifying suicide, the streaming platform announced that a suicide warning video will air in front of episodes of the dramatic series. prevnext

Cargo Fans of The Walking Dead can get a new taste of the zombie apocalypse in Netflix's film Cargo. Cargo, co-written and co-directed by Yolanda Ramke and Ben Howling and an expansion from a short film the pair released in 2013, puts a twist on the traditional zombie apocalypse story, putting a complex father-daughter relationship at its core. The film follows a father, Andy, stranded in the wilds of Australia following a violent pandemic that has left much of the world dead or infected. Andy, infected with the virus, desperately searches for a safe home for his daughter, Rosie, in an attempt to protect her from his own changing nature. Cargo will be made available for streaming on Friday, May 18. prevnext

Catching Feelings Netflix is delving into the world of dark romantic comedy with Catching Feelings, which centers around a Johannesburg professor and his journalist wife as they attempt to navigate their relationship after a famous author enters their lives and upends it. The film is being added to Netflix's library on Friday. prevnext

Inspector Gadget: Season 4 Inspector Gadget is back and facing old enemies when the series returns to the streaming platform on Friday, May 18. In the animated series' fourth season, Inspector Gadget faces Dr. Claw, who has reactivated his global crime syndicate, MAD. Meanwhile, Talon poses as a panda and Inspector Gadget finds himself in jail. prevnext

Bridge to Terabithia Netflix is taking subscribers to the magical world of Terabithia when Bridge to Terabithia makes its Netflix debut on Saturday, May 19. The film, based on Katherine Paterson's novel of the same name, follows Jesse and Leslie, two outsiders who journey to the magical world of Terabithia, a kingdom of their own creation. Inhabited by all manner of magical creatures, Jesse and Leslie, are the king and queen of the magical world, which serves as a way for one of them to cope following tragedy. prevnext

Scandal: Season 7 Scandal may have officially ended its run on ABC, but fans of the Shondaland series can watch every episode when season 7 makes its way to Netflix on Saturday. The series, which took up residency on ABC's schedule on Thursday nights, follows Olivia Pope, a former media consultant to the president, who has dedicated her life to protecting and defending the public images of the elite by keeping secrets under wrap. prevnext

Small Town Crime On Saturday, Netflix is adding another thriller to its library. Small Town Crime, a 2017 film irected by Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms, stars John Hawkes as an alcoholic ex-cop who, in an act of self-redemption, tries to track down the killer of a woman he discovered dying. His mission takes him down a dark path that puts his family in danger. prevnext

Some Kind of Beautiful A poetry professor finds himself in a tangled web of romance in Some Kind of Beautiful. The 2015 film tells the story of Poetry professor Richard Haig, who is forced to re-evaluate his romantic life after he impregnates a graduate student and then falls in love with her sister. The film will be made available for streaming on Sunday, May 20. prevnext

What’s Leaving Thankfully, this weekend's additions do not come at the loss of other titles, as no shows, movies, or Netflix originals are leaving the streaming platform this weekend. However, as Netflix has gone on a cancellation spree, it is always a good idea to catch up on the series that will not getting another season. The streaming service recently scrapped its original comedy series, Everything Sucks. The series followed two groups of high school misfits from the A/V club and a Drama club who collide in 1996 Oregon. It starred Peyton Kennedy, Jahi Winston, Patch Darragh, Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako, Sydney Sweeney, Elijah Stevenson, Quinn Liebling, and Rio Mangini. Everything Sucks joined a list of one-and-done series at Netflix including prolific producer Chuck Lorre's Kathy Bates pot comedy Disjointed, which was cancelled after its initial two-season, 20-episode order was completed. The straming platform has also parted ways with Girlboss, Gypsy, The Get Down, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. prevnext