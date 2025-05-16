Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 16)

Netflix subscribers will have four new titles to stream this weekend.
The new additions — all Netflix originals — join other titles stocking in the library this month from the May 2025 content list, including Tina Fey’s The Four Seasons, The Twilight Saga, and A Deadly American Marriage.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the standard with ads plan ($7.99 per month), the standard plan ($17.99 per month), and the premium plan ($24.99 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
Dear Hongrang
Premiere Date: Friday, May 16
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “Hongrang — the son of a powerful Joseon merchant — goes missing, and his stepsister Jae-yi (Cho Bo-ah) desperately searches for him. When Hongrang (Lee Jae-wook) returns with a secret years later, emotions stir between him and Jae-yi. Beginning with the return of Hongrang as a grown man after his disappearance as a child, this period mystery romance depicts the unbreakable relationships between characters, each with their own secrets and desires.”
Football Parents
Premiere Date: Friday, May 16
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “Voetbalouders (Football Parents) is a comedy series that revolves around a group of overbearing parents who shamelessly meddle in their children’s amateur football careers. We are introduced to this world through Lillian and her son Levi, who is new to the team. Lillian quickly realizes she wants to escape from this quirky group of parents, especially from Marenka, who is the last person you want to deal with on a Saturday morning. However, Levi wants to stay and even forms a friendship with Vito, the most eccentric kid of all, who happens to be Marenka’s son.”
The Quilters
Premiere Date: Friday, May 16
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: “In this award-winning short documentary, men in a Missouri maximum-security prison design and sew beautiful, personalized quilts for foster children.”
Rotten Legacy
Premiere Date: Friday, May 16
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “Federico Seligman (Jose Coronado) retires from his communication companies to recover from an illness that has kept him on the sidelines for two years. Upon his return, he discovers that his sons have become strangers and are taking the business in a direction he detests. Federico will do everything unimaginable to prevent his children from destroying his legacy.”
What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?
Netflix subscribers will have to say goodbye to two titles this weekend, as both The Sum of All Fears and Tully exit the streaming library. The departures will be followed by even more in the coming days.
Leaving 5/19/25
A Simple Favor
Leaving 5/28/25
Burnt
Leaving 5/29/25
The Silencing
What was added this week?
Avail. 5/12/25
Tastefully Yours — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/13/25
All American: Season 7
Bad Thoughts — NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: The Liver King — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM
Avail. 5/14/25
American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Married at First Sight: Season 17
Smile
Snakes and Ladders — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/15/25
Bet — NETFLIX SERIES
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Franklin — NETFLIX SERIES
Pernille: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Secrets We Keep — NETFLIX SERIES
Thank You, Next: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Vini Jr. — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY