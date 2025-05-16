Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 16)

Netflix subscribers will have four new titles to stream this weekend.

The new additions — all Netflix originals — join other titles stocking in the library this month from the May 2025 content list, including Tina Fey’s The Four Seasons, The Twilight Saga, and A Deadly American Marriage.

Dear Hongrang

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, May 16

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Hongrang — the son of a powerful Joseon merchant — goes missing, and his stepsister Jae-yi (Cho Bo-ah) desperately searches for him. When Hongrang (Lee Jae-wook) returns with a secret years later, emotions stir between him and Jae-yi. Beginning with the return of Hongrang as a grown man after his disappearance as a child, this period mystery romance depicts the unbreakable relationships between characters, each with their own secrets and desires.”

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, May 16

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Voetbalouders (Football Parents) is a comedy series that revolves around a group of overbearing parents who shamelessly meddle in their children’s amateur football careers. We are introduced to this world through Lillian and her son Levi, who is new to the team. Lillian quickly realizes she wants to escape from this quirky group of parents, especially from Marenka, who is the last person you want to deal with on a Saturday morning. However, Levi wants to stay and even forms a friendship with Vito, the most eccentric kid of all, who happens to be Marenka’s son.”

The Quilters

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, May 16

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “In this award-winning short documentary, men in a Missouri maximum-security prison design and sew beautiful, personalized quilts for foster children.”

Rotten Legacy

Premiere Date: Friday, May 16

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Federico Seligman (Jose Coronado) retires from his communication companies to recover from an illness that has kept him on the sidelines for two years. Upon his return, he discovers that his sons have become strangers and are taking the business in a direction he detests. Federico will do everything unimaginable to prevent his children from destroying his legacy.”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Netflix subscribers will have to say goodbye to two titles this weekend, as both The Sum of All Fears and Tully exit the streaming library. The departures will be followed by even more in the coming days.

Leaving 5/19/25

A Simple Favor

Leaving 5/28/25

Burnt

Leaving 5/29/25

The Silencing

What was added this week?

Avail. 5/12/25

Tastefully Yours — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/13/25

All American: Season 7

Bad Thoughts — NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: The Liver King — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM

Avail. 5/14/25

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Married at First Sight: Season 17

Smile

Snakes and Ladders — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/15/25

Bet — NETFLIX SERIES

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Franklin — NETFLIX SERIES

Pernille: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Secrets We Keep — NETFLIX SERIES

Thank You, Next: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Vini Jr. — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY