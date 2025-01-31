Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in February 2025

A new month of streaming is almost here! With January already coming to an end, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Peacock – have released the complete list of movies, TV shows, and originals set to join their streaming libraries in February 2025.

February will prove to be a major month in the streaming wars, as several big-name titles are set to return to screens. As Peacock debuts the latest Bridget Jones installment, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Max will drop the anticipated third season of its Emmy-winning series The White Lotus, this season taking viewers to Thailand. Meanwhile, Netflix’s Cobra Kai will be back with new episodes of its sixth and final season. The streamer is also set to debut Sweet Magnolias Season 4 and Love is Blind Season 8.

Other titles set to stream next month include The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep at Netflix, Shoresy Season 4 and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s historical drama A Thousand Blows at Hulu, and Win or Lose, Pixar’s first original animated series, at Disney+. Max, meanwhile, will also air Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XXI, while Netflix will air the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards next month.

Feb. 1

NETFLIX

SAKAMOTO DAYS — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Cult of Chucky

From Prada to Nada

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Home Improvement: Seasons 1-8

It (2017)

Magic Mike XXL

Miss Congeniality

The Nice Guys

Parasite

Queen & Slim

Richie Rich

Space Jam (1996)

Spanglish

Two Weeks Notice

The Wedding Planner

MAX

42

Accidentally Brave

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Brian Banks

Cabin in the Sky

Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel, Episode 114 (B/R)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Deepwater Horizon

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

Dredd (2012)

Duplicity

Entertainment (2015)

Experimenter

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Ivanhoe

Jackie

Jezebel

Jupiter’s Darling

Just Mercy

King Solomon’s Mines

Kitty Foyle

Kusama: Infinity

Lady Be Good

Lassie Come Home

Life Partners

Lili

Little Women (1949)

Love & Basketball

Mad Money

Malcolm X

Mary of Scotland

Massacre

Mechanic: Resurrection

Mildred Pierce (1945)

Mister Roberts

Mr. Church

Mrs. Miniver

Neptune’s Daughter

Noma: My Perfect Storm

One Way Passage

Safe in Hell

Shadow on the Wall

Skate Kitchen

Skiptrace

Sleepwalking

Speed

Story of Louis Pasteur

Support the Girls

Take Out

Taxi Driver

The Bank Job

The Color Purple (1985)

The Conjuring

The Guilty

The Harvey Girls

The Host

The Last Circus

The Last Days on Mars

The Last Time I Saw Paris

The Life of Emile Zola

The Lost Patrol

The Notebook

The Picture of Dorian Gray

The Search

The Tall Target

The Wave

The Window

The Woman in Red

They Were Expendable

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo

Traitor

Unknown

Vacation from Marriage

Waitress

Watch on the Rhine

We Are the Best!

HULU

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)

Boruto: Episodes 211-293 (DUBBED)

Daniel LaBelle: Full Body Funny: Complete Season 1

MeganPlays: Play It Peachy: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden: Episodes 474-485 (DUBBED)

Are We There Yet?

Are We There Yet? En Español

The Art of Self-Defense

Bend It Like Beckham

Billy Madison

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Date Movie

Diana and Roma’s Magical Mermaid Tales!

Diana’s Popstar Princess Adventure

Easy A

First Daughter

The Fortress

Fortress: Sniper’s Eye

GEM-tastic Earth Day Extravaganza

Gnomeo & Juliet

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Hope Floats

Isle Of Dogs

Jack And Jill

Just Married

Just My Luck

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Land of the Lost

The Last Song

Life or Something Like It

Man on Fire (1987)

Mona Lisa Smile

Monster In-Law

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

The Mummy (2017)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

My Name Is Khan

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

Nightride

No Strings Attached

Nomadland

The Notebook

Our Beautiful Black Hair

Say Anything

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Sleeping With The Enemy

The Switch

Taken

Taken 3

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby

Thank You For Smoking

There’s Something About Mary

Titanic

Total Recall

Touch Of Pink

Truth

27 Dresses

Ultraviolet

Wendy

What Happens In Vegas

What’s Love Got To Do With It

When A Man Loves A Woman

When In Rome

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Win Win

You Again

You’ve Got Mail

PEACOCK

100 Streets

Get the Gringo

Guess Who

Top End Wedding

8 Mile

14 Love Letters

30 Days of Night (2007)

42

All About the Benjamins

All Of My Heart

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

American Gangster

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Bones and All*

The Break-Up

Bride and Prejudice

Brooklyn’s Finest*

Bulletproof

Candyman (1992)

The Change-Up

Christmas in Rome

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Chronicle Mysteries: The Wrong Man

Chronicle Mysteries: Vines That Bind

Coach Carter

Come Fly With Me

The Cookout*

A Cookie Cutter Christmas

Cooking With Love

Crimson Peak

Crooklyn

Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver

Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder

Dazed and Confused

Definitely, Maybe

Deliver Us From Eva

Despicable Me*

Despicable Me 2*

Despicable Me 3

Detroit

The Duff*

The Exorcist: Believer*

The Express

Far And Away

Fences

The Fifth Element*

The First Wives Club

Get On Up

Ghost

Gigli

Gone Baby Gone

The Great Debaters

Hello, It’s Me

Hitch*

A Holiday In Harlem

Home (2015)

How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days

The Hurricane

Hustle & Flow

I Love You, Man

I, Robot

Inside Man (2006)

Interview With The Vampire

John Carpenter’s Vampires*

Just Like Heaven

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Lean On Me

Life (1999)

The Longest Ride

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Longshots

Love Actually

Love & Jane

Love In Store

Loving (2016)

Made of Honor

A Majestic Christmas

Memories of Christmas

Mo’ Better Blues

Moonwalkers

Paddington

Pride And Prejudice

Proud Mary

Ray*

Respect

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Safe House (2012)

Selma

The Skeleton Twins*

A Song For Christmas

Stardust

Talk To Me

To Her, With Love

Twilight*

The Twilight Saga: New Moon*

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1*

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2*

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

When Sparks Fly

Wolf*

The Wood

Zoolander

Feb. 2

NETFLIX

The Founder

MAX

The Edge with Micah Parsons, Episode 122 (B/R)

We Baby Bears, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)

PEACOCK

An Unexpected Valentine

Feb. 3

NETFLIX

Bogotá: City of the Lost — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Before the 90 Days, Season 7 (TLC)

Common Side Effects, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

Dog Detectives, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Very Scary Lovers (ID)

HULU

New York Undercover: Complete Seasons 1-4

Kill (2023)

Feb. 4

NETFLIX

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 24, 2025

MAX

Celebrity IOU, Season 9 (HGTV)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Season 3 (CNN Originals)

HULU

Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert: Complete Season 1

Sistas: Complete Seasons 1-5

The Oval: Complete Seasons 1-3

Warning (2021)

PEACOCK

Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 – Premiere (Bravo)

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, Season 1 (Lifetime)

I Have Nothing, Season 1

The Voice, Season 27 – Premiere (NBC)

Feb. 5

NETFLIX

Alone Australia: Season 1

Celebrity Bear Hunt — NETFLIX SERIES

Envious: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Grimsburg: Season 1

Kinda Pregnant — NETFLIX FILM

Prison Cell 211 — NETFLIX SERIES

Sintonia: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)

My Best Friend’s An Animal (S1, 6 episodes)

Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Episodes 3-5

APPLE TV+

Love You to Death (A muerte)

HULU

My Best Friend’s An Animal: Series Premiere

In the Summers

PEACOCK

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 5 (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of New York, Season 15 – Reunion (Bravo)

Feb. 6

NETFLIX

Apple Cider Vinegar — NETFLIX SERIES

The Åre Murders — NETFLIX SERIES

Cassandra — NETFLIX SERIES

Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido- — NETFLIX SERIES

Supreme Models: Limited Series

Sweet Magnolias: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans, Season 1B (Discovery)

Izzy Does It, Season 1 (HGTV)

The Takedown: American Aryans (Max Original)

HULU

The Kardashians: Season 6 Premiere

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 4

Secrets of the Hells Angels: Complete Season 1

The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story

PEACOCK

Here Come the Irish, Season 1 – Finale, 30 min (Peacock Original)

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Reunion Part 3, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)

Sold on SLC, Season 1 – Finale

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Feb. 7

NETFLIX

A Different World: Seasons 1-6

The Conners: Season 6

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1A

How I Left the Opus Dei (El Minuto Heroico: Yo También Dejé El Opus Dei) (Max Original)

We Live in Time (A24)

DISNEY+

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S2, 10 episodes)

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl – Premiere

HULU

Andrew Santino: Homefield Advantage

Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight

Anjelah Johnson: The Homecoming Show

Beloved

Black Nativity

Brown Sugar

Fresh Kills

He Got Game

I Think I Love My Wife

Just Wright

Winner

PEACOCK

Piece By Piece – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

Feb. 8

NETFLIX

SAKAMOTO DAYS — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Spencer

MAX

Luther Vandross: Never Too Much (CNN Films)

PEACOCK

Critics Choice Awards (E!)

Devotion

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 – Finale (NBC)

Feb. 9

MAX

Puppy Bowl XXI Kickoff (Animal Planet)

Puppy Bowl XXI (Animal Planet)

PEACOCK

Sisterhood Inc.

Feb. 10

NETFLIX

Aftermath

American Pickers: Season 16

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood

Surviving Black Hawk Down — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Cheerleader Generation (S1, 10 episodes)

The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders

HULU

Another Round

The Atlanta Child Murders

Endings, Beginnings

Happy Valley

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella

So Undercover

PEACOCK

Copshop

Mine

Feb. 11

NETFLIX

Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 31, 2025

Peninsula

Train to Busan

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Central Intelligence

Central Intelligence: Extended Edition

Father Stu

HULU

Kelsey Cook: Mark Your Territory

Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1

Omni Loop

Rise of the Footsolider

Feb. 12

NETFLIX

Death Before the Wedding — NETFLIX FILM

Honeymoon Crasher — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 37 (Food Network)

DISNEY+

Pupstruction (S2, 6 episodes)

Harlem Ice – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Episodes 6-8

HULU

Benefits with Friends (aka Amor da Minha Vida): Two-Episode Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

The Pope’s Exorcist

PEACOCK

The Black Phone

Feb. 13

NETFLIX

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Dog Days Out — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Exchange: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

La Dolce Villa — NETFLIX FILM

Resident Alien: Season 3

Trial by Fire

MAX

Home Sweet Rome, Season 1B (Max Original)

DISNEY+

Shuffle of Love: A Descendants Short Story

SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) *available through February 22

HULU

SLY LIVES! Aka The Burden of Black Genius: Documentary Premiere

Einstein Challenge: Complete Season 1

How Disney Built America: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 17

PEACOCK

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – Premiere (Peacock Original)

Candyman (2021)

Summer House, Season 9 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Feb. 14

NETFLIX

I Am Married…But! — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

Melo Movie — NETFLIX SERIES

Valeria: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Dhoom Dhaam — NETFLIX FILM

Love Forever — NETFLIX FILM

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World — NETFLIX FILM

Umjolo: There is No Cure — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Silly Sundays, Season 1A

Waitress: The Musical

APPLE TV+

The Gorge

HULU

Baggage Claim

The Fault In Our Stars

Great Expectations (1998)

PEACOCK

Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Feb. 15

NETFLIX

SAKAMOTO DAYS — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

HULU

Cake Wars: Complete Season 6

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 10-11

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 3-4

Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 3-4

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 101

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1

The Last Alaskans: Complete Season 3

Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 7

Most Terrifying Places in America: Complete Season 2

My 600-lb Life: Complete Seasons 4-5

My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 2-3

NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Seasons 3-4

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 8-9

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Seasons 4-5

Tanked: Complete Seasons 1, 5 and 8

PEACOCK

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs Shaw

Feb. 16

NETFLIX

Don’t Let Go

Gold

Ted 2

MAX

Have I Got News for You, Season 2 (CNN Originals)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 12 (HBO Original)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 9 (OWN)

Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story

The White Lotus, Season 3 (HBO Original)

HULU

The Night Before

PEACOCK

Return To Office

SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)

Feb. 17

NETFLIX

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 11 — NETFLIX FAMILY

MAX

90 Day Fiance, Season 11 (TLC)

Evil Lives Here, Season 17 (ID)

Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)

Watchmen: Chapter II (2025)

DISNEY+

Adam Eats the 80s (S1, 10 episodes)

Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

PEACOCK

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 9 – Reunion (Bravo)

Feb. 18

NETFLIX

Court of Gold — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 7, 2025

Offline Love — NETFLIX SERIES

Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

MAX

We Beat The Dream Team (TNT & HBO Original)

HULU

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer: Complete S1

Bad Genius

PEACOCK

Philly Homicide, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen)

Feb. 19

NETFLIX

My Family — NETFLIX SERIES

To Catch a Killer

MAX

Exposed: Naked Crimes, Season 3 (ID)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 7A (Discovery)

Renovation Aloha, Season 2 (HGTV)

DISNEY+

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)

Win or Lose – Two-Episode Premiere

Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Episodes 9 & 10

PEACOCK

La Jefa, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Love Island All Stars, Season 2 – Finale (Peacock Exclusive)

Feb. 20

NETFLIX

Operation Finale

Zero Day — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Bea’s Block, Season 1B (Max Original)

HULU

Pawn Stars Do America: Complete Season 2

The UnXplained Special Presentation: Complete Season 1B

The UnXplained: Mysteries of the Universe: Complete Season 1

Have You Seen My Son?

PEACOCK

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Feb. 21

MAX

Elevation (2024)

DISNEY+

Theme Song Takeover (S3, 6 episodes)

APPLE TV+

Surface Season 2

HULU

Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate: Special Premiere

Things Will Be Different

Feb. 22

NETFLIX

SAKAMOTO DAYS — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

MAX

House Hunters Renovation, Season 18 (HGTV)

DISNEY+

Fur Babies (S1, 4 episodes)

Feb. 23

NETFLIX

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

PEACOCK

The Wish Swap

Feb. 24

MAX

End of Watch

Homestead Rescue, Season 12 (Discovery)

DISNEY+

Find My Country House (S1, 10 episodes)

Kim of Queens (S1, 12 episodes)

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski (S1, 6 episodes)

Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes (S1, 10 episodes)

HULU

Posso entrare? An Ode to Naples

PEACOCK

The Americas – Premiere (NBC)

Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Suits LA, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Feb. 25

NETFLIX

Full Swing: Season 3 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 14, 2025

Really Love

Watcher

MAX

Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest (HBO Original)

Wipeout, Season 2B (TBS)

HULU

Ghostlight

PEACOCK

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy – Premiere (Peacock Original)

Feb. 26

NETFLIX

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 5-6

Miss Italia Mustn’t Die — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Win or Lose – New Episodes

APPLE TV+

Berlin ER

HULU

Shoresy: Complete Season 4

Big George Foreman

Feb. 27

NETFLIX

Demon City — NETFLIX FILM

Running Point — NETFLIX SERIES

Toxic Town — NETFLIX SERIES

The Wrong Track — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Cóyotl: Hero and Beast (Cóyotl: Héroe y Bestia), Season 1 (Max Original)

HULU

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke: Complete Limited Series

Customer Wars: Complete Season 4

The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson: Complete Season 1

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 6

PEACOCK

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Feb. 28

NETFLIX

Aitana: Metamorphosis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Despicable Me 4

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Squad 36 — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Christina on the Coast, Season 6B (HGTV)

Morbius

Toad and Friends, Season 1A

DISNEY+

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S6, 5 episodes)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – 12 New Episodes

HULU

Dragon Ball DAIMA: Finale (SUBBED)

Dead Money

Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me?

John Crist: I Got Questions

Laurie Kilmartin: Cis Woke Grief Slut

Nigel Ng: The Halyaa Special

Sebastian Maniscalco Presents – Pat McGann: When’s Mom Gonna Be Home?

PEACOCK

A War

The Holdovers

I’ll Be Right There (Peacock Exclusive)