Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2025

As the new year approaches, Hulu is preparing to help subscribers kick off 2023 on the right foot. The streamer just released its full list of TV series and movies debuting in January 2025, promising to bring subscribers endless hours of entertainment in the new year.

Hulu will waste no time bulking up its original content library in 2025, the streamer set to jumpstart the year with the arrival of Hulu Originals like The Best Heart Attack of My Life, Paradise, Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers, and Whiskey on the Rocks. Meanwhile, the second season of Disney+’s Goosebumps, starring David Schwimmer, will also stream on the platform.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With January marking a new year of network TV, Hulu will also be home to the next-day streaming premieres of broadcast favorites, such as the new Denis Leary comedy Going Dutch and new seasons of The Rookie and The Bachelor. The new year will also bring plenty of new-to-films, including several films from the John Wick and Paul Blart: Mall Cop libraries, Pacific Rim, American Psycho, and the streaming release of the Anne Hathaway-Jessica Chastain thriller Mother’s Instinct.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $9.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu’s ad-free tier priced at $18.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that’s coming to Hulu in January 2025.

Jan. 1

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025: Special Premiere

Kids Diana Show: Let’s Celebrate Together: Complete Season 1

Papa Jake: Epic Box Forts: Complete Season 1

After Earth (2013)

American Psycho (2000)

The Devil’s Own (1997)

The Devil’s Own En Español (1997)

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Empire Records (1995)

Ender’s Game (2013)

The Great Debaters (2007)

Heat (1995)

Insidious (2011)

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Insidious: Chapter 2 En Español (2013)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Insidious: Chapter 3 En Español (2015)

The Intouchables (2011)

John Wick (2014)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 3 (2019)

The King of Comedy (1983)

Little Manhattan (2005)

Man of the House (2005)

Man of the House En Español (1995)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Pacific Rim (2013)

Paddington (2014)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 En Español (2015)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop En Español (2009)

Shutter (2008)

Sorry to Bother You (2018)

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada (2005)

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada En Español (2005)

Threesome (1994)

The Town (2010)

To Rome with Love (2012)

The Walk (2015)

xXx (2002)

xXx En Español (2002)

xXx: State of the Union (2005)

xXx: State of the Union En Español (2005)

Jan. 2

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere

American Pickers: Complete Season 25

Beyond the Headlines: The Tanya Kach Story with Elizabeth Smart: Complete Season 1

The Butcher: Complete Season 1

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 3

My City’s Just Not That Into Me: Complete Season 1

The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 1

Jan. 3

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Series Premiere

Animal Control: Season 3 Premiere

Going Dutch: Series Premiere

Mother’s Instinct (2024)

Jan. 7

Dead Pixels: Complete Seasons 1-2

Stopmotion (2023)

Jan. 8

The Rookie: Season 7 Premiere

Will Trent: Season 3 Premiere

Doc: Series Premiere

Ishura: Season 2 Premiere

Fall (2022)

65 (2023)

Jan. 9

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 3 Premiere

Shifting Gears: Season 1 Premiere

Biography: Alice Cooper: Complete Season 1

Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh: Complete Season 1

Biography: Jeff Dunham – Talking Heads: Complete Season 1

Biography: Jeff Foxworthy – Stand Up Guy: Complete Season 1

Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 2

Extreme Builds: Complete Season 1

Interrogation Files: Complete Season 1

Mashle: Magic and Muscles: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

More Power: Complete Season 1

My Hero Academia: Season 7, Episodes 148-159 (Dubbed)

Kitchen Nightmares: Season Premiere

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 3 Premiere

Dance First

65 En Español (2023)

Jan. 10

Goosebumps: The Vanishing: Season Premiere

The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story (2024)

American Star (2024)

Jan. 12

The Silent Hour (2024)

Jan. 13

Toilet Bound Hanako-kun: Season 2 Premiere (Subbed)

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 2

The First 48: Complete Season 25

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 2

Murder at the Motel: Complete Season 1

Quarter Ton Teen: Complete Season 1

Jan. 14

My Penguin Friend (2024)

Jan. 15

Unmasked: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Sniper: The Ultimate Competition: Complete Season 1

Jan. 17

Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers: Special Premiere

The Bad Shepard (2024)

Jan. 20

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Jan. 21

Rurouni Kenshin: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Sleep (2023)

Jan. 22

Whiskey on the Rocks: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Jan. 23

The Misfit of Demon King Academy: Complete Season 1-2 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Persona5 the Animation: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 4

Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits: Complete Season 1

Jan. 24

The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story (2024)

Arcadian (2024)

City of Dreams (2023)

Jan. 28

Paradise: Series Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 29 Premiere

Humane (2024)

Jan. 30

The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 5

Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid: Complete Season 1

Jan. 31

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 1

Scamanda: Series Premiere

Take Cover (2024)