Everything Coming to Disney+ in June 2025

June is just around the corner, and Disney+ is preparing for another month of streaming.

The streamer has unveiled the full list of TV series, movies, and originals arriving next month, giving viewers plenty of new options to add to their watchlists.

Although the streamer’s June lineup is light in number of titles, it packs plenty of exciting additions, including a new season of Disney Channel’s Phineas and Ferb. The animated comedy series is returning with new episodes for the first time since 2015, with the 10-episode Season 5 debuting on June 6. June will also see the debut of Marvel Studios’ Ironheart, a new series set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that chronicles the origin story of Ironheart. Other June additions include the documentaries Sally and Ocean with David Attenborough, the taping of the Frozen musical on Broadway, and new episodes of Pupstruction.

You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $9.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $15.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in June.

June 4

Pupstruction (S2, 6 episodes)

June 6

Phineas and Ferb (Season 5) – First 10 Episodes

The new season of Disney Branded Television’s Phineas and Ferb will follow the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P — whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tristate area.

June 8

Ocean with David Attenborough – Premiere

David Attenborough draws on a lifetime of experience to reveal Earth’s most spectacular underwater habitats, showing that we’re in the greatest age of Ocean discovery and highlighting its vital importance. While exposing the Ocean’s biggest challenges, Attenborough’s message is one of hope: the opportunity for marine life recovery on an unprecedented scale is within reach.

June 17

SALLY – Premiere

Sally Ride became the first American woman to blast off into space, but beneath her unflappable composure, she carried a secret. Revealing the romance and sacrifices of their 27 years together, Sally’s life partner, Tam O’Shaughnessy, tells the full story of this complicated and iconic astronaut for the first time. SALLY is directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Cristina Costantini.

June 20

Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical – Premiere

When Queen Elsa’s hidden powers plunge Arendelle into an eternal winter, her sister Anna sets out to find her and save the kingdom. As the storm rages on, both sisters must learn only an act of true love can thaw a frozen heart. This is the story you know and love as you’ve never seen it before.

June 24

Ironheart – Three Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne)—a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka “The Hood” (Anthony Ramos). First three episodes launch exclusively on Disney+ on June 24, 2025.